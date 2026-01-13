Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nick Jonas’ upcoming album, Sunday Best, will be released globally on Feb 8.

SINGAPORE - Fans of American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas can score invites to an exclusive listening session, ahead of his album launch, in Singapore on Jan 21.

The listening party for Jonas’ upcoming album, Sunday Best, will be held at the House of Tan Yeok Nee in Penang Road, said Universal Music Singapore in an Instagram post on Jan 12.

To stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to the exclusive event, fans must pre-save the artiste’s upcoming album and answer a question related to Jonas’ record via a link shared by the music label.

The contest is only open to Singapore residents and closes on Jan 16. Winners will be notified via e-mail or WhatsApp.

The House of Tan Yeok Nee is the last of Singapore’s Four Grand Mansions – elaborate courtyard-style mansions built by Teochew tycoons in the 1800s.

Owned by the Karim Family Foundation, the property is considered by experts to be a masterpiece of Teochew architecture and was opened to the public in November 2025 after nearly four years of restoration works.

Sunday Best, which will be released globally on Feb 8, is Jonas’ first solo album in nearly five years. It was first announced at an intimate brunch show, hosted by the musician, at his family-owned restaurant in Las Vegas on Nov 30.

The Straits Times has reached out to Universal Music Singapore and The House of Tan Yeok Nee for more information.