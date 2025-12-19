Design News
New Year’s Eve parties at 7 heartland hubs with music, drone shows, fireworks
SINGAPORE – From “sober clubbing” to a dance party with a playlist drawn up by residents, the People’s Association’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are designed to get residents into a block party mood.
Seven heartland hubs will ring in 2026 with music, drone shows and family attractions, as the countdowns are rolled out closer to home.
Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands will each host a party on Dec 31, with programmes curated by about 700 grassroots leaders and volunteers.
Fireworks finales will light up some neighbourhoods, namely Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Nee Soon and Tampines.
Music is a major draw in 2025, from a sober clubbing DJ set at Woodlands Waterfront to an Eras dance floor in Boon Lay, with residents putting together the playlist.
Families can also head to One Punggol for community performances and a fire circus before the midnight countdown.
Elsewhere, activities such as wish-writing in Nee Soon and community art-making in Marsiling add quieter ways to mark fresh starts. Keat Hong residents can look forward to a fashion show featuring outfits made from upcycled materials and modelled by cancer survivors.
Here are highlights of what housing estate residents across Singapore can expect on New Year’s Eve.
Boon Lay
Residents can look forward to a high-energy night packed with music, dance and special moments to engage the community with the Hearts@Boon Lay, Building Better Futures! rallying theme.
The Eras Dance Floor will keep things buzzing, with a DJ spinning multilingual hits from the groovy 1960s to today’s chart-toppers. The playlist is curated by Boon Lay residents through a poll.
Boon Lay Youth Network and River Valley High School students will also run nostalgic game booths inspired by cultural heritage, with old-school games and handicraft activities.
Over at the Real Families, Real Stories booth by Families for Life, volunteers and crew will help residents reflect on their family memories, what they are grateful for and their hopes for 2026.
Families for Life Movement rallies like-minded individuals, families and organisations to build strong, resilient families.
Participants are invited to pen their stories on prompt cards, which are then digitally scanned and projected live onto a screen, creating a visual expression of shared appreciation and aspirations.
As midnight nears, residents can join in a rousing countdown, capped by a fireworks display.
Our Tampines Hub
Tampines residents will welcome the New Year with a spread of family-friendly activities and a lively countdown concert, rounded off by fireworks over Our Tampines Hub (OTH), Singapore’s largest integrated community and lifestyle centre.
Start the night at Pororo Kids Carnival at Festive Walk East, where kids can make bookmarks, meet characters from the hit children’s animated television series and bounce on a Pororo-themed inflatable.
At the OTH Harvest Experience, participants can roll up their sleeves to harvest community-grown produce such as kangkong and spinach together.
Residents can also sign up for gardening workshops on basic bonsai and air-plant terrariums, alongside eco sessions that show families how to turn used textiles and plastic bottles into something new.
Outside, OTH’s Central Plaza will be transformed into a digital playground with e-sports try-outs and games, giving gamers and casual players a fun way to count down.
Woodlands Waterfront
Ring in 2026 at the first New Year’s Eve bash to be held at Woodlands Waterfront Park.
The park turns into a seaside playground for one night, with music, activities and a sky-high spectacle.
Headlining the programme is “sober clubbing”. Expect an all-ages, alcohol-free party with pulsing music sets that includes a headline slot by DJ Ezra Hazard, while home-based businesses shake up mocktails, brew coffee and dish out snacks.
Families can make a beeline for the carnival zone, where inflatables, a pirate ship ride, games and snack booths will keep younger ones occupied.
On the main stage, residents can join dancers, singers and percussionists from youth groups to show off home-grown talent in the Waves of Celebration community event.
A few minutes after midnight, a waterfront drone show will create patterns over the Straits of Johor.
There will be free shuttle buses from Woodlands North Plaza and the Admiralty MRT bus stop.
Info: For the full list of heartland celebrations by the People’s Association, go to go.gov.sg/pacountdown2026
