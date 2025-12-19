New Year’s Eve parties at 7 heartland hubs with music, drone shows, fireworks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Residents rang in 2025 at a rousing block party at Our Tampines Hub.

SINGAPORE – From “sober clubbing” to a dance party with a playlist drawn up by residents, the People’s Association’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are designed to get residents into a block party mood.

Seven heartland hubs will ring in 2026 with music, drone shows and family attractions, as the countdowns are rolled out closer to home.

Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands will each host a party on Dec 31, with programmes curated by about 700 grassroots leaders and volunteers.

Fireworks finales will light up some neighbourhoods, namely Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Nee Soon and Tampines.

Music is a major draw in 2025 , from a sober clubbing DJ set at Woodlands Waterfront to an Eras dance floor in Boon Lay, with residents putting together the playlist.

Families can als o h ead to One Punggol for community performances and a fire circus before the midnight countdown.

Elsewhere, activities such as wish-writing in Nee Soon and community art-making in Marsiling add quieter ways to mark fresh starts. Keat Hong residents can look forward to a fashion show featuring outfits made from upcycled materials and modelled by cancer survivors.

Here are highlights of what housing estate residents across Singapore can expect on New Year’s Eve.

Residents revelled in the fireworks finale at Boon Lay Countdown – Be The Spark. A New Start in 2024. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Families joined in the fun at Boon Lay’s Countdown 2025 celebrations. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Boon Lay

Residents can look forward to a high-energy night packed with music, dance and special moments to engage the community with the Hearts@Boon Lay, Building Better Futures! rallying theme.

The Eras Dance Floor will keep things buzzing, with a DJ spinning multilingual hits from the groovy 1960s to today’s chart-toppers. The playlist is curated by Boon Lay residents through a poll .

Boon Lay Youth Network and River Valley High School students will also run nostalgic game booths inspired by cultural heritage, with old-school games and handicraft activiti es.

Over at the Real Families, Real Stories booth by Families for Life, volunteers and crew will help residents reflect on their family memories, what they are grateful for and their hopes for 2026.

Families for Life Movement rallies like-minded individuals, families and organisations to build strong, resilient families.

Participants are invited to pen the ir stories on prompt car ds, which are then digitally scanned and projected live onto a screen, creating a visual expression of shared appreciation and aspiration s.

As midnight nears, residents can join in a rousing countdown, capped by a fireworks disp la y.

Residents enjoyed the festive skating rink at the Tampines Boogie Countdown to 2025. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Our Tampines Hub

Tampines residents will welcome the New Year with a spread of family-friendly activities and a lively countdown concert, rounded off by fireworks over Our Tampines Hub (OTH), Singapore’s largest integrated community and lifestyle centre.

Sta rt the night at Pororo Kids Carnival at Festive Walk East, where kids can ma ke bookmarks, meet characters from the hit children’s animated television series and bounce on a Pororo-themed inflatable.

At the OTH Harvest Experience, participants can roll up their sleeves to harvest community-grown produce such as kangkong and spinach together.

Residents can also sign up for gardening workshops on basic bonsai and air-plant terrariums, alongside eco sessions that show families how to turn used textiles and plastic bottles into something new .

Outside, OTH’s Central Plaza will be transformed into a digital playground with e-sports try-outs and games, giving gamers and casual playe rs a fun way to count dow n.

Residents can look forward to welcoming 2026 at the inaugural Woodlands Waterfront Countdown, the first Year’s Eve celebration at Woodlands Waterfront Park. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Woodlands Waterfront

R ing in 2026 at the first New Year’s Eve bash to be held at Woodlands Waterfront Par k.

The park turns into a seaside playground for one night, with music, activities and a sky-high spectacle.

Headlining the programme is “sober clubbing”. Expect an all-ages, alcohol-free party with pulsin g m usic sets that includes a headline slot by DJ Ezra Hazard, while home-based businesses shake up mocktails, brew coffee and dish ou t s nacks.

Families ca n make a beeline for the carnival zone, where inflatables, a pirate ship ride, games and snack booths will keep younger one s oc cupied.

On the main stage, re sidents can join dancers, singers and percussionists from youth groups to show off home-grown talent in the Waves of Celebration community event.

A few minutes after midnight, a waterfront drone show wil l c reate patterns over the Straits of Johor.

There will be free shuttle buses from Woodlands North Plaza and the Admir alty MRT bus stop.