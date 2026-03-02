New Pokemon titles Wind and Waves mark 30 years for Nintendo’s hit franchise

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Attendees line up to meet featured trainers while playing Pokemon GO on their smartphones during the in-person Pokemon GO Tour: Kalos Los Angeles 2026 event on Feb 20.

TOKYO – One of the longest-running franchises in video gaming is once again hoping to catch them all.

The Pokemon Company will release two new Pokemon games in 2027 for Nintendo’s Switch 2 console, called Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, the Japanese entertainment company announced during a live-streaming to mark the brand’s 30th anniversary on Feb 27. The games include an open world for players to explore, themed around windswept islands and an ocean.

The releases mark a new era for the series and is likely to encompass new storylines, regions and characters. It will also bolster the line-up for the Switch 2, Nintendo’s flagship console released in 2025.

While the device has smashed sales records, some fans were disappointed by the lack of new games at launch for core Nintendo series such as Super Mario. Many releases for the console are enhanced versions of existing titles or spin-offs.

Still, the Pokemon Company revealed few details about the new titles, and fans will have a long wait.

Long synonymous with Nintendo, which co-owns the Pokemon Company with game developer Game Freak and Creatures, the series has expanded from its Game Boy origins into a multibillion-dollar cross-platform franchise.

The brand spans trading cards, mobile games, shows and brand partnerships. A Pokemon-themed fashion collaboration with Dutch designer JimmyPaul debuted at London Fashion Week in February.

The basic premise of the games sees players assume the role of an aspiring human champion who captures and trains various species of Pokemon – creatures with unique magical powers – to do battle.

Nintendo and its partners have evolved the format over the years, with Niantic’s smash hit mobile game Pokemon GO in 2016, sleep-tracking game Pokemon Sleep and puzzle game Pokemon Cafe ReMix.

In March, the company is also scheduled to release Pokopia for the Switch 2, a spin-off life-simulation game. BLOOMBERG