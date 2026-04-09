Reinvigorated and re-designed, Singapore’s first eco-mall now boasts food and play options for all ages and palates – with its social and sustainability offerings further boosted

The refreshed City Square Mall relaunched with Gastro Square (left), new dining options and a record-breaking sequin wall.

If you have not been back to City Square Mall lately, the food situation alone is reason enough to make the trip.

The mall was officially relaunched on March 10 by Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Law, and Ministry of Social and Family Development Eric Chua and City Developments Limited group chief executive officer Sherman Kwek.

A new mascot, Eco Mama, a cheerful green globe with her own jingle and dance, was unveiled at the event, alongside a new logo and a commemorative video titled Transformation.

What used to be a regular food court on Level 4 is now Gastro Square, a 24,000 sq ft dining floor where the big draw is Kok Sen Restaurant, the Keong Saik Road legend with the Michelin Bib Gourmand nod and the famously long queues. This is its first shopping mall location. Also in the international mix at Gastro Square: Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese and more.

And that is before you factor in the rest of the mall, where independent names like Super Dario Lasagne Cafe (#04-17), Lai Lai Taiwan Casual Dining (#03-39) and Hankang Pocha (#B1-04) are quietly worth seeking out floor by floor.

On the lower floors, Sanook Kitchen (#02-33) brings modern Thai cooking to Level 2. Familiar names Canton Paradise (#02-51) and LeNu (#02-53) are also here to continue serving up comforting favourites.

New dining options at City Square Mall include noodle specialist LeNu (left) and Michelin Bib Gourmand hawker institution Kok Sen Restaurant (right).

For families, Level 4 has become its own destination. Giggle Jungle by Yooland (#04-38) is a jungle-themed indoor playground, while Airzone (#02-K4) – the world’s first indoor net playground – spans the atrium. Older kids and groups can test themselves at Inmers’ indoor digital games (#05-04).

Rounding things out is Photoism (#04-23), a self-shoot studio, alongside Home Baking Day (#04-11), a Taiwanese baking studio, and art store Umistrong (#04-19).

The occasion also made history twice. Home-grown artist Imran Mohamed Ishak’s mural entered the Singapore Book of Records as the Largest Display of Sequin Art, while a separate installation made from recycled milk bottles donated by shoppers set another record for the Largest Art Display of Recycled Milk Bottles.

Deeper than a refresh

The mall’s sustainability story runs deeper than its records, though.

Seventeen years after opening as Singapore’s first eco-mall, the refresh keeps that identity intact: walls are clad in upcycled bamboo chopsticks and PET bottles, handrails have been repurposed as benches and feature walls, and a new 49,000 sq ft park outside – about the size of 10 basketball courts – adds nature-inspired playgrounds and shaded communal spaces.

Artist Imran Mohamed Ishak’s mural on Level 5 entered the Singapore Book of Records as the Largest Display of Sequin Art. PHOTO: CITY SQUARE MALL

Inside, CONNECT @ City Square Mall on Level 4 and Basement 2 is a one-stop community space developed with the National Council of Social Service, where five social service agencies offer everything from regular complimentary mental health talks to early childhood support.

Regular eco-workshops and the Eco Stamp Rally – where shoppers collect stamps at eco stops around the mall and learn small green habits along the way, with a gift at the finish line – keep the programming in step with the mission.

What’s on – don’t miss these From heritage trails to carnival rides, City Square Mall’s upcoming programmes have something for every generation. Nostalgic Carnival by Uncle Ringo (till April 12)

Classic rides at City Green park

Hidden Heritage trail (till May 10)

In partnership with Hidden Heritage Singapore, the trail traces the neighbourhood from the vibrant days of New World Amusement Park to the present, with historical maps, artefacts and hidden finds across the precinct. Singaporeans can use their SG Culture Pass to sign up for the tour.

Blooming from Waste, L5 Discovery Square (till April 12)

3D photo-friendly installation built from collected waste, including the record-breaking recycled milk bottle display. Worth a visit and a photo.

Spend $150 at City Square Mall to redeem a floral thermal flask, and spend $230 to redeem $10 in CDL and merchant e-vouchers, while stocks last. Till April 30, spend $30 in a single receipt and redeem a $10 merchant dining e-voucher, enjoy $9.90 weekday lunch deals and curated tenant deals. And till June 30, enjoy 1-hour free weekday lunchtime parking (excluding public holidays) between 12pm to 2pm. Find out more here.