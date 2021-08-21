New deals and discounts for the vaccinated in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Since around June, a slew of companies have offered freebies and promotions to the vaccinated in Singapore, from free rides to vaccination centres to discounts on fashion and food. Here are some of the latest deals to score.

From coffee to Shopee



Most of the promotions are valid until the end of the year. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM IAMVACCINATED.SG



The website I Am Vaccinated SG by healthcare provider Minmed Group aggregates over 90 promotions under categories such as dining, shopping and leisure. Most of them are valid until the end of the year, and the more popular redemptions include those for Flash Coffee and online shopping platform Shopee, says Ms Alexis Ng, its team manager for marketing.

Minmed is also offering a free teleconsultation on its Minmed Connect app for those with post-vaccination symptoms.

Info: I Am Vaccinated SG's website

Take a vax-cation



Celebrate your vaccination status with a staycation at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore. PHOTO: OAKWOOD PREMIER AMTD SINGAPORE



Celebrate your fully vaccinated status with a staycation at luxury hotel and serviced apartment Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore (above) in Shenton Way. Its cheekily named package, It's Worth the Shots, includes $30 off its best available rate (from $240++) as well as a three-course dinner at Se7enth restaurant. Book by Sept 31 and stay by Dec 22. Visit this website.

Its sister properties, the stylish Wanderlust in Little India and Kesa House in Chinatown, offer similar $30 discounts, with a bottle of wine thrown in as well. Visit this website and use the promo code ALLVAXED.

Post-dose pizza promo

If you have had at least one dose of your Covid-19 vaccination, flash your TraceTogether app at any Domino's Pizza Singapore store and get a chocolate lava cake or original/tom yam crazy chicken crunchies for $5 each (they usually cost $8.90 and $10.90 respectively). This offer is valid until Dec 31 and does not apply to delivery orders.

Info: Domino's Pizza Singapore's website for outlets

Sleep easy



Get $50 off a Zinus iCoil 2.0 Cool Series mattress (from $649 to $1,599). PHOTO: ZINUS



Get $50 off a Zinus iCoil 2.0 Cool Series mattress (from $649 to $1,599) when you show proof of your fully vaccinated status on the TraceTogether app or with the vaccination centre's acknowledgement slip. This is in addition to existing promotions from the American mattress brand. Its Cool Series comes with an extreme cool fabric cover for the humid weather here, is hypoallergenic and has antimicrobial properties. Make your purchase by Oct 31 at its showroom at 05-08 Hudson Technocentre, 16 New Industrial Road.

Info: Zinus' website