New Civil Service Club Changi bungalows for cat and dog owners looking for staycation options

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Civil Service Club's Fairy Point Bungalows at Leuchars Road in Changi are pet-friendly and suitable for both dogs and cats.

SINGAPORE – Having two Singapore Special dogs limits the options for Mr Kuah Shiann Yih and his wife when they wish to enjoy a staycation with them.

Some pet-friendly hotels in Singapore have restrictions on the number of furkids permitted in the rooms and where the animals are allowed to roam.

For Mr Kuah, a 29-year-old public officer, the best choice is to book one of the eight pet-friendly accommodations managed by Civil Service Club (CSC), a social club for public officers in ministries and statutory boards.

They include Singapore’s first dog-friendly chalets in Loyang, which opened in 2018, and CSC’s four latest bungalows at CSC @ Changi II, which launched in January.

CSC clubhouses and chalets are open to the public, with a selection of facilities exclusively accessible to members.

“We have always enjoyed our stays at the CSC chalets at Loyang, but it is usually hard to book them during weekends or public holidays, so we decided to try the bungalows at Changi this time,” said Mr Kuah, who booked a one-night stay in March.

Each bungalow comes with pet-suitable furniture, such as cat condos, scratch posts and elevated wall climbs for the curious cat. PHOTO: CIVIL SERVICE CLUB

Located along Leuchars Road, the CSC @ Changi II grounds feature spacious heritage houses surrounded by greenery. The bungalows are also a stone’s throw from the beach. There are no breed restrictions or limitations on the number of pets allowed in the chalets .

While the Loyang chalets cater to dogs and their owners, the Changi bungalows also welcome cat owners and felines of all breeds and sizes.

They range in size from 56 to 207 sq m and have one to four bedrooms. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and includes pet-suitable furniture, such as cat condos, scratch posts and elevated wall climbs for curious felines. Amenities like pet beds, food and water bowls, waste bags, wet wipes, and cat litter and litter trays are also provided.

Pet owners do not have to worry about their fur kids leaving marks behind, as all sofas are pet-proof, with covers made of scratch- and stain-resistant materials.

The outdoor play areas are planned with active pets in mind. There are agility courses within the gated compounds for dogs to train in fitness and balance, and washing bays for easy clean-up after exercising.

Prices start from $146.95 a night for CSC members, $176.34 for public officers and $211.61 for members of the public for the one-room bungalow. Bookings are available at str.sg/aPfZ

The outdoor play areas are planned with active pets in mind, with agility courses within the gated compounds. PHOTO: CIVIL SERVICE CLUB

According to Mr Lau Mun Leng, chief executive of CSC, the demand for its bungalows has been strong, with more than 140 stays since the soft launch in January.

“As a social club, we recognise the importance of inclusive leisure spaces for the whole family, including pets,” he said.

“The feedback we have received from families who stayed with us is positive and we are heartened to know the pet-friendly bungalows met their needs.”

Mr Kuah adds: “We really liked how close the dog run was. It made it easy for us to take the dogs out whenever they needed. It was a very comfortable and easy stay, especially with pets.”