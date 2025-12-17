Netflix to add football video game based on FIFA World Cup 2026
Netflix said on Dec 17 that it will add a football simulation title to its gaming portfolio, as the streaming giant looks to leverage the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament to deepen its video game push.
The football title will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, which is also helping create a premium James Bond game called 007 First Light, and in association with the sport’s governing body, FIFA.
Netflix said the game will launch in time for the world’s most-watched sporting event, scheduled to start June 2026 in the US.
buying several of Warner Bros Discovery’s assets, including its highly reputed video game studios, for US$72 billion (S$92.9 billion).
Heavy investments to boost Netflix’s gaming ambitions have not been highly successful amid shifts in leadership and strategy.
The firm has prioritised party games and recognisable franchises including Rockstar Games’ GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption.
Buying Warner Bros’ gaming studios, which include the makers of popular franchises such as Mortal Kombat, Batman Arkham and Hogwarts Legacy would allow the streaming pioneer entry into the highly lucrative, big-budget games market.
The FIFA game joins a suite of games playable on televisions, including party games such as LEGO Party! and Pictionary: Game Night, in which phones are used as controllers. REUTERS