Tackling laxity while giving your face a workout: How ‘needle-less filler’ treatment plumps and lifts

Just as you would aim to build muscle to give a sagging bottom more shape and lift, the same applies when it comes to the face.

With time, skin becomes lax due to collagen and elastin loss, but weakened muscle tissue also creates a hollow, haggard look. This is because skin quality, facial volume and density of the underlying structures, including the facial ligaments and muscles, all contribute to your overall facial appearance. So, facial laxity isn’t just about loose skin. It is caused by a combined effect of all these structures, with facial muscles, and their interconnection with the skin, playing a fundamental role.

While you can head to the gym for hip thrusts and squats to build firmer, perkier glutes, it’s harder to “train” your facial muscles. Enter high-intensity facial electrical stimulation (Hifes).

This technology is used in Emface by BTL, one of the world’s major manufacturers of medical equipment. The non-invasive Emface is a new face-lifting technology that combines Hifes with radiofrequency (RF) waves.

Dr Gerard Ee, medical director at The Clifford Clinic, offers insights into how Hifes technology differs from other non-invasive treatments for facial ageing, such as high-intensity focused ultrasound (Hifu): “While Hifu technologies focus on inducing tissue repair and collagen stimulation through ‘controlled damage’, Hifes targets the facial muscles and their connective tissue frameworks for lifting and tightening of the facial contours. It induces an electrical field to selectively contract facial muscles to supramaximal levels that are not achievable through voluntary contractions.”

During the Emface treatment, thousands of these contractions are applied to help strengthen the muscles and increase muscle tone, and the muscle will feel as if it has undergone a round of exercise.

Dr Ee explains: “Emface is commonly referred to as the ‘needle-less filler’ as a result. By bulking up the face muscles via Hifes, it can help replace volume loss that can come with ageing.”