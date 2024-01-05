Tackling laxity while giving your face a workout: How ‘needle-less filler’ treatment plumps and lifts

Just as you would aim to build muscle to give a sagging bottom more shape and lift, the same applies when it comes to the face.
With time, skin becomes lax due to collagen and elastin loss, but weakened muscle tissue also creates a hollow, haggard look. This is because skin quality, facial volume and density of the underlying structures, including the facial ligaments and muscles, all contribute to your overall facial appearance. So, facial laxity isn’t just about loose skin. It is caused by a combined effect of all these structures, with facial muscles, and their interconnection with the skin, playing a fundamental role.
While you can head to the gym for hip thrusts and squats to build firmer, perkier glutes, it’s harder to “train” your facial muscles. Enter high-intensity facial electrical stimulation (Hifes).
This technology is used in Emface by BTL, one of the world’s major manufacturers of medical equipment. The non-invasive Emface is a new face-lifting technology that combines Hifes with radiofrequency (RF) waves.
Dr Gerard Ee, medical director at The Clifford Clinic, offers insights into how Hifes technology differs from other non-invasive treatments for facial ageing, such as high-intensity focused ultrasound (Hifu): “While Hifu technologies focus on inducing tissue repair and collagen stimulation through ‘controlled damage’, Hifes targets the facial muscles and their connective tissue frameworks for lifting and tightening of the facial contours. It induces an electrical field to selectively contract facial muscles to supramaximal levels that are not achievable through voluntary contractions.”
During the Emface treatment, thousands of these contractions are applied to help strengthen the muscles and increase muscle tone, and the muscle will feel as if it has undergone a round of exercise.
Dr Ee explains: “Emface is commonly referred to as the ‘needle-less filler’ as a result. By bulking up the face muscles via Hifes, it can help replace volume loss that can come with ageing.”
Multi-pronged skin-lifting technology
While Hifes works on toning the muscles, the RF waves hone in on skin texture and tone. Dr Ee explains: “RF technology works by applying controlled heat to the deeper layers of the skin, stimulating the production of new collagen and elastin through a process called neocollagenesis. This leads to skin tightening, improved elasticity, and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”
The heat delivered by RF is said to support the effect of Hifes through improved blood circulation. This in turn boosts nutrient supply, promoting the regeneration of the muscle fibres.
Dr Ee says: “This treatment pairs Hifes muscle-contraction technology and RF energy simultaneously in order to produce a slimmer and more defined jawline; fuller, higher cheeks; an elevated brow; and overall enhancement of facial features.”
Non-surgical approach to face lifting
Emface is designed for those concerned with mild laxity, lines, skin plumpness and loss of fullness in the jawline. Each treatment lasts about 20 minutes and no topical anaesthetic is required, making it a convenient option for the time challenged.
This suited yoga instructor and model Maggie Hu, 41, who was looking for a treatment that was painless, without needles, and needed no downtime as she had work commitments. Concerned with her hollowing cheeks and sagging skin, she tried Emface last November. Ms Hu also was careful to pick a treatment that was “backed by scientific studies which gave me peace of mind”.
In a trial conducted on 24 people, findings showed notable skin improvements such as the reduced appearance of wrinkles. The evaluation included a two-dimensional photographic assessment according to the Fitzpatrick Wrinkle and Elastosis Scale (FWES) and a three-dimensional (3D) photographic analysis for facial appearance.
Like a ‘warm facial massage’
Sharing what the treatment entailed, Ms Hu says: “There was no need for numbing cream. My face was first cleansed and three stick-on pads were placed on my face – one on my forehead and one on each cheek. There was no pain during the session; I only felt pulses and contraction of my facial muscles.”
Aside from facial cleansing, no pre- or post-preparation is required. The applicators are applied over the treatment areas and, during the treatment, you will feel muscle contractions along with a heating sensation which is comparable to a hot stone massage. It is okay to smile, squint, or clench lightly during the treatment. Dr Ee says: “Some patients report that the procedure feels like a warm facial massage.”
Some soreness may be expected, as you would after a workout, but patients can resume normal activities straight after, he adds.
