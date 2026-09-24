K-actress Nana apologises over lip filler controversy in Netflix’s The Scandal

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Lim Jin-a, better known by her stage name Nana, in the Netflix series The Scandal.

SEOUL – Lim Jin-a, better known by her stage name Nana, apologised for the controversy sparked by her appearance in Netflix’s The Scandal.

Viewers criticised the South Korean actress’ apparent lip filler for disrupting immersion in the series and her character, a chaste Joseon-era widow.

Nana addressed the controversy on Bubble, a monthly subscription-based private messaging service that lets fans and artists communicate through one-on-one chat rooms, on Sept 22 .

“If my lips made viewers uncomfortable, then that was my fault. I think it was a personal choice that wasn’t the right one for me as an actor,” Nana wrote.

“I imagine that my fans, who love me, must feel hurt seeing the harsh criticism directed at me, so I’m even more sorry. From now on, I’ll do my best so that we can hear more positive things together.”

Lim Jin-a’s, better known by her stage name Nana, apparent lip filler in the Netflix series The Scandal has caused controversy. PHOTO: JUN HEA-SUN/NETFLIX

The apology follows criticism of Nana’s appearance in The Scandal, particularly the fullness of her lips, which some viewers attributed to filler.

Critics said the look felt out of place for the historical setting and did not suit her character, Hui-yeon, a widow who has renounced worldly pleasures for a life of chastity.

The Scandal is an eight-part series that reimagines Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th-century French novel Dangerous Liaisons, previously adapted into the 2003 Korean film Untold Scandal.

The Netflix series premiered on Sept 18 and ranked No. 7 on the streamer’s Top 10 list of non-English TV shows three days later, according to Tudum, Netflix’s official companion site. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK