My Perfect Weekend with Vihari Sheth-Poddar

WHO Mrs Vihari Sheth-Poddar (left), 35, is a fourth-generation private jeweller and the founder of Vihari Jewels, which specialises in investment-grade heirloom pieces. She is married to Mr Abhishek Poddar, 36, who works in the textiles industry, and they have three children, the youngest of whom is one year old.

"Before the pandemic, we would travel twice a month within the region to places such as Ko Samui and Krabi for gatherings with our extended family. Now that borders have reopened, we are looking forward to venturing farther.

We recently visited Bombay, Paris and Malta, and plan to go to Bali and the Maldives. We love the One & Only, one of the largest island resorts in the Maldives, which has a fantastic kids' club with plenty of activities. I love to snorkel and swim with the kids. We enjoy the water sports, as well as the turtle-and dolphin-watching excursions.

I will also be going to Bali this month. Seminyak is a fun and trendy area, and its shopping and spas are fantastic. We always stay at the Alila Seminyak if we are with kids. Otherwise, the W Bali is good for couples.

We often take a short adults-only trip to Mumbai on weekends because it is my husband's home town. We like to eat while we are there - our favourite restaurants include Japanese restaurant Yuuka at St Regis and the Sea Lounge at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which has excellent vegetarian food.

We are vegetarian, and we are also foodies.

In Singapore, Jaan and Meta are two restaurants that always deliver something new and exciting. Another place for comfort vegetarian food, cooked Peranakan-style, is Whole Earth in Tanjong Pagar.

I also like Sabai Fine Thai on the Bay at Customs House. It serves non-vegetarian food, but the chef is vegetarian so his vegetarian pad thai and spicy green curry are delicious.

I love exercising. When I am not travelling, I start my mornings with a 15-minute guided meditation, followed by yoga or a high-intensity interval training workout. Since the pandemic hit, I do not go to gyms and work out at home using YouTube instead.

Since I spend most of my work day at the mall, I try to get some fresh air on weekends. When my family is not exploring different bike trails, we love to go to East Coast Park for picnics and soccer. We rollerblade in the Marina Bay Sands area from time to time too.

My husband and I also head to Turf City for muay thai with a personal trainer. We signed up for classes after coming across this new open-air muay thai facility. It is super convenient as our son plays soccer nearby.

On days when we do not eat out, I enjoy cooking for the family. Weekends are a time for whipping up something elaborate, such as Lebanese or Chinese fare.

We also like playing a game of Uno and Monopoly. Nothing beats a classic game for some quality family bonding.