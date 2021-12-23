My Perfect Weekend with travel content creators Lee Bei Xin and Robin Lam

Who: Lee Bei Xin, 30, and Robin Lam, 29, are travel and nature photographers and videographers. Former teacher Lee and creative producer Lam left their jobs three years ago to travel and pursue content creation. Pre-pandemic, they worked with clients such as Tourism Western Australia and home-sharing platform Airbnb.

"We have always been avid hikers. Through trips to countries such as New Zealand and Australia, we developed a passion for hiking and nature. National parks are a must-see for us when we travel.

When the pandemic hit and we were grounded in Singapore, we started to do a lot more exploring in our country. From Thomson Nature Park to Coney Island to MacRitchie Reservoir Park, we've discovered so many wonderful parks and green spaces in Singapore since last year.

Our favourite local spot is Pulau Ubin because we love how different it is from mainland Singapore, despite being just a short bumboat ride away.

For Bei Xin, it reminds her of her grandparents' kampung in Benut, Johor, where things are simpler, quieter and slower in the best way possible.

We enjoy a range of fitness activities, including frisbee, skating and high-intensity interval training, which we usually do at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. We also swim and play tennis. Sometimes, we're not as consistent as we wish when 'adulting' gets the better of us, but we give ourselves a pat on the back when we show up for a workout, no matter how often.

When it comes to food, we go for delicious, comforting local fare. We frequent Zion Road Blk 91 An Shun Fish Soup in Toa Payoh for the flavourful soup and crispy fried fish served with a Thai sweet-and-sour sauce.

We also enjoy ban mian from China Whampoa Home Made Noodles at Whampoa Makan Place. What sets it apart from other ban mian stalls is the range of housemade chilli it offers - red chilli, lime chilli and pineapple chilli. The zesty lime chilli is our top pick."