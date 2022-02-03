My Perfect Weekend with scientist Sherry Aw

Who: Sherry Aw, 40, is a scientist at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research. Apart from studying the potential of ribonucleic acid (RNA) in diseases where brain cells die with age, she also develops RNA-based technologies, such as light-up sensors to detect specific genes, which can be used in diagnosing diseases.

She also handcrafts jewellery as a hobby and has been selling them under the brand pequitobun jewellery for more than 15 years. She is married to a 41-year-old assistant professor at the National University of Singapore and they have two sons - Arieh, eight, and Elie, five.

"Our weekends usually begin with lunch on Saturday afternoon.

I love noodles. My favourite noodle eateries are Tai Wah bak chor mee in Crawford Street, Fei Fei Wanton mee in Joo Chiat and Marutama Ramen in Clarke Quay Central.

We are also regulars at Sens, a wonderful and affordable Japanese restaurant in Holland Village.

We like spending time near the water if it's a nice day. We might go to Changi Civil Service Club because it is right at the edge of the coast. While membership is only for civil servants, Kibar, a lovely restaurant with a view, is open to the public. You can see Pulau Ubin from there.

If we are already in Changi, Stella Seaside Lounge is a nice place for dinner. The food is decent, but the vibe and views are stellar.

We used to dine out with another family, but now that groups are restricted to five people, we often meet at another family's home for a barbecue.

On Sundays, we love to have a picnic, throw a frisbee and bump a volleyball around at the beach. Our favourite places are Siloso Beach in Sentosa, the Botanic Gardens and West Coast Park. If we are in Sentosa, we might take along a picnic dinner along for the beach.

We recently got the Sentosa cable car pass, which costs $155 for the whole family for a year. We like taking the cable car to the top of Mount Faber, where you will find several nice restaurants. Our favourite is Dusk and it has amazing views.

If it is a rainy day, we will find something indoors to do. Our top choice is usually the Science Centre, which always provides hours of entertainment.

The Omnimax shows are also terrific. We recently watched the show, Dinosaurs Of Antarctica, which was really nice as it showed how paleontologists work.

Our kids love trampoline parks and, if it is a last-minute thing, we go to Katapult in Sembawang. Or we might go to the National Gallery Singapore or ArtScience Museum, which usually have very interesting exhibits. If we are at the ArtScience Museum, we enjoy taking a walk around the bay, especially at night.

As for pequitobun, crafting is very cathartic for me, especially when I hold a finished piece. Perhaps this is because science is full of ups and downs, and it takes many years and persistence to see the fruits of our research.