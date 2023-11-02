My Perfect Weekend with Samuel Chia

Who: Mr Samuel Chia is the co-founder and executive director of Seriously Addictive Mathematics, a maths enrichment programme for children aged between four and 12. Launched in 2010, the business now has more than 200 locations in 20 countries, including in the United States, Africa and Australia. The 57-year-old, who has an MBA in finance from Murdoch University, Australia, worked as a venture capitalist in the late 1990s in a US-based private equity fund. Previously married, he has two grown children aged 23 and 21.

“When the weekend rolls around, I will likely be hitting the golf course – my ultimate escape and passion. My go-to golf club in Singapore is Warren Golf & Country Club in Choa Chu Kang Way.

For me, golf is not just about swinging clubs and hitting balls. It is a challenging game of skill, strategy and finesse.

Every shot is a unique challenge, and every hole presents both risks and rewards.

It is a game that keeps me on my toes, and I am always trying to better my game.

In addition to golf, I play tennis on Sunday afternoons. This weekly ritual of golf and tennis gives me the cardio exercise that I require – at least, I hope it does.

But my weekend isn’t just about sports.

I enjoy indulging in various activities that allow me to relax – like watching documentaries.

Documentaries are informative and fascinating to me, and they provide valuable insights into different topics.

I subscribe to many channels covering science, technology, current affairs, politics and culture, which allow me to stay informed about the ever-changing world.

Recently, I watched a documentary on roboforming or incremental sheet forming, which is a technique to mould metal parts into complex shapes, as opposed to metal stamping. It intrigued me.

I am also a jazz enthusiast. Smooth fusion jazz melodies captivate me. Some of my favourite artistes include American musicians Earl Klugh, David Benoit and Jacob Koller and Japanese band Casiopea – their music never fails to uplift my spirits and inspire me.

I also play the piano for leisure. It is a wonderful way to keep my mind active and creative. As I did not read music as a child, I mostly play by ear and only tunes that I like, as it takes effort.

I indulge in golf vacations and, for shorter weekend trips, I often choose to explore neighbouring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

These destinations offer a diverse range of experiences, from breathtaking landscapes to rich cultural heritage.