My Perfect Weekend with mixologist Andrew Pang

Who: Andrew Pang, 37, is the South-east Asia brand ambassador for Japanese beverage conglomerate Beam Suntory. Since 2020, he has been responsible for brand education and consumer engagement for spirits such as Roku Gin.

He also does guest shifts at bars across Singapore, and recently developed the concept and cocktail programme of Taylor Adam, a speakeasy in Raffles Place. He is married to lawyer Christine Low, who is in her 30s. They have no children.

“Because I am in the food and beverage industry, I sometimes have to work on Saturdays. So I have become flexible about my days off and embraced the idea of just enjoying my time off whenever it is available.

A good Saturday or day off starts with an early morning walk – around 6.30 to 7am – around Bishan, where I live.

After I return home, we usually cook a simple breakfast such as scrambled eggs, bacon and baked beans.

Then, the weekend chores begin. My wife does the dishes, as that is the task I hate the most, while I handle everything else.

That includes cleaning our home bar, which is our creative and entertainment space. It also houses our guitar and piano, and doubles as a space where I paint. I favour acrylic paints and my subjects are a mix of landscapes and people.

When I have pockets of time during the weekends, I watch videos on YouTube to get my technique up to scratch.

The day would not be complete without an afternoon nap to help me recharge and get ready for the dinner party in the evening.

Depending on what we have planned, our dinner preparations might start as early as 4pm.

Our recipes include baked mushrooms with cream cheese and herbs, Thai mango salad, steak and zucchini noodles. My wife also bakes a very good sticky date pudding.

We tend to favour umami-forward dishes that pair well with whisky. I have friends who might enjoy a gin and tonic or whisky highball, but many of them will go straight to drinking it neat.

These dinner parties also become informal focus groups for my mixology experiments. I am an introvert, so having my friends taste-test my cocktails gives us a topic to talk about beyond just catching up about what is going on in our lives.

Sundays are more relaxed. We usually visit my parents in the morning and my in-laws in the evening.

In between, we take our dog to the beaches in Sentosa for some exercise. She is a one-year-old border collie and Labrador retriever mix, and always full of energy.

Sunday dinners are simple home-cooked affairs, after which we curl up in bed to watch a film, television series or recorded concert or musical.

The final thing we do is sync our calendars before the start of the new work week, just so we’re both on the same page about our schedules.”