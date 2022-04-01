My perfect weekend with Leanne Robers

WHO: Leanne Robers, 37, is the co-founder of She Loves Tech, the world's largest start-up competition and conference for women-led tech start-ups. She Loves Tech, which operates in more than 50 countries, works towards building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that creates opportunities for women and closes the gender gap in start-up funding. The company just invested in its first start-up.

Ms Robers is also a mentor for the Singapore Tourism Board's tech accelerator programme. Her husband works in tech and innovation for Amazon Web Services. They have no children.

"On Friday, I'm usually home with my husband. Our work week can be quite intense, so we order in - usually something Asian like Thai or Vietnamese - and decompress by watching shows.

We'll enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail that he makes - he's my resident bartender. On some Fridays, I may attend events - for example, there was a recent high jewellery one with Gucci.

On Saturday, we're usually at spin class and will have a healthy meal out after. In the evening, we're either at a friend's home or friends will come over to cook and play board games - our current favourites are Catan and Ticket To Ride. A lot of times, we end up having barbecue, so I'll make side dishes like mac and cheese or cornbread.

Sunday is a quiet day for us. We sleep in and may make something for brunch, such as pancakes or avocado toast. It's also when we spend a lot of quality time together as that's my way of recharging. Sometimes, it's exercising or taking a walk - our favourite is to walk around Marina Bay. Quite often, I'll get a massage and take a nap during the day.

If we're celebrating an occasion, you can usually find us at (modern European restaurant) Nouri or (multi-concept restaurant) Appetite, which are both in Amoy Street. Their chef-owner Ivan Brehm is one of my favourite chefs in Singapore. He researches and experiments with how different tastes, ingredients and experiences go together.

This weekend, we're heading to (social club) 1880 at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay for brunch with friends. The place is like a second home for me. I love hanging out there and have become good friends with many of the staff members. There was a period when it had a cocktail named after me - the Leanne Chai. Also, get the Korean Fried Cauliflower if it's on the menu.

My aunt is visiting from Austria. She's someone I'm very close to and we're going to have tea. At night, we may watch a movie with my brother, who lives with us.''