My Perfect Weekend with interior designer Patricia Ho Douven

Who: Patricia Ho Douven is the founder of interior design studio White Jacket, which specialises in work for the hospitality and food-and-beverage sectors. Its projects have included JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Naumi Hotel and Indian fine-dining restaurant Rang Mahal.

Ms Ho Douven, 42, who started her studio in 2010, was a recipient of the Society of Interior Designers Singapore's inaugural 20 Under 45 Interior Design Award last year. She lives with her husband, a Dutch tech executive, in the East Coast area. They have no children.

"I try to start my weekends by sleeping in a little, as I'm usually awake at sunrise on weekdays.

My husband and I have a ritual on weekend mornings. We go to YY Kafei Dian, a Hainanese coffee shop in Beach Road, so I can get a strong cup of coffee. It has really good local coffee.

I've become such a regular that the staff recognise me by the mug I take along. They see it and automatically prepare my order, which is kopi gao siew siew dai (strong coffee with just a little condensed milk).

After that, we head to the nearby War Memorial Park with our dog for a walk or to East Coast Park for a swim at the beach. We spend a lot of time outdoors.

For lunch, we often go to Old Airport Road Food Centre. I like the lor mee there. Or we might go to Fu Lin Tou Fu Yuen in Siglap for handmade yong tau foo.

I used to play tennis on Saturdays afternoons, but have stopped for a while to explore new sports. I took up wake-surfing at Punggol at the end of last year and also dabble in kite-surfing at East Coast or Tanah Merah.

I'm an interior designer for the hospitality sector and restaurants, so it's important that I stay up-to-date with the scene here. Weekend evenings are a time for me to try out new restaurants and socialise with friends.

A restaurant I recently enjoyed was Rappu, a handroll bar in Duxton Road. I like the large counter seating and the casual vibe, which make for a perfect hangout place with friends.

One of my favourite restaurants is Odette at the National Gallery Singapore, although this place is more of a special treat as it's three-Michelin-starred and expensive.

There's also Kotuwa, a Sri Lankan restaurant run by chef-owner Rishi Naleendra. I used to travel to Sri Lanka often and miss it, so the amazing food at Kotuwa is a nice substitute.