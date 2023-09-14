My Perfect Weekend with gamification entrepreneur Kenny Choy

Who: Kenny Choy, 33, is the co-founder of Sqkii, a gamification marketing company in Singapore that connects brands with gamers. Mr Choy, who started the company in 2012, lives in the east with his parents and his 15-year-old Siberian husky, Rain. He and his fiancee Adelind Teng, who is 30 and a human resources professional, expect to get the keys to their Build-To-Order Housing Board flat soon.

“Over the years, I’ve learnt the importance of compartmentalising work and leisure, so I consciously avoid switching on my work laptop during weekends. In the initial years of founding Sqkii, I used to work through the weekends.

Nowadays, I strive to disengage from work-related tasks during weekends and to prioritise what genuinely matters – namely, spending quality time with my senior dog, Rain, and my family.

On Friday evenings, I cherish being with my fiancee, Adelind, to kick off the weekend. We live on opposite ends of Singapore and our busy work schedules make it challenging to meet on weekdays.

We usually embark on culinary adventures, either by revisiting our regular haunts or, when we feel a bit more adventurous, exploring new food destinations throughout the city.

An old favourite that I can wholeheartedly recommend is Sim Kee Duck Rice & Noodle at Bedok Food Centre and Market. Its duck noodles, accompanied by a bowl of rich, flavourful duck soup, are my top pick.

A more recent discovery is Chicken Pie Kitchen in Tyrwhitt Road. I highly recommend its black pepper crab bee hoon.

My Saturday mornings, like every other day, begin with taking care of Rain. The process involves taking her for a short walk, cleaning her up and serving her breakfast, along with her daily supplements.

Due to the extra care she requires as a senior, this routine typically takes around 1 to 1½ hours. To ensure she takes her supplements, I employ creative methods such as using a syringe to feed her a mixture of crushed tablets and water, or hiding the supplements in her favourite foods like sausages, cakes and bread.

This way, she enjoys her meal while getting the necessary nutrients for her well-being.

I dedicate the rest of my Saturday to spending time with Adelind and my immediate family with activities such as painting and gaming at home.

I enjoy downloading and experimenting with innovative mobile games, as it keeps me updated on the latest trends and developments in the gaming industry.

Honkai: Star Rail (2023) is one of the trending games at the moment. It shares similarities with Genshin Impact (2020), but distinguishes itself with its turn-based combat gameplay.

On Sundays, I vary the pace by beginning with a leisurely morning followed by more engaging activities in the evening, or the other way around.

These activities include hiking at Lower Peirce Reservoir Park and cycling from East Coast Park to Marina Barrage – and, more recently, shopping for furniture as Adelind and I prepare to move into our new home together.

We are expecting to receive the keys to our flat either in late 2023 or early 2024.

One hurdle we have encountered is envisioning how each piece of furniture will align with a home decor theme that we have yet to finalise.

As such, we have been focusing on items that can fit into a range of aesthetics, rather than adhering to one particular style.

Sundays are an opportunity for us to spend time with Adelind’s side of the family. This usually involves watching a Hong Kong or Chinese drama, followed by venturing out for an evening meal together.

As a big fan of Formula One motor racing and professional wrestling, I always end my weekend catching up on any ongoing races or live pay-per-view events.

Apart from that, I review my work calendar on Sunday evenings to prepare for the upcoming week.”