My Perfect Weekend with entrepreneur Joshua Yap

Who: Mr Joshua Yap started non-fungible token (NFT) ticketing app CrowdServe to address the age-old problem of ticket scalping. NFT tickets are immutable digital contracts on a blockchain and, with Crowdserve, this includes smart contract verification and an in-app marketplace.

CrowdServe is also an events production company, which dovetails with Mr Yap’s experience as an events producer and promoter who has worked with music festival brands such as Ultra Singapore, It’s The Ship and Legacy.

The 27-year-old bachelor is also a self-confessed party animal.

“You’ll likely find me at Zouk in Clarke Quay or Marquee at Marina Bay Sands on a Friday night, usually hosting investors or clients.

I generally start my Friday night with drinks at my favourite bars – Ole Bar & Kitchen at Millenia Walk for whiskey sours and locally inspired food, or Joo Bar in Tan Quee Lan Street for locally brewed yuzu makgeolli (rice wine) and Korean dishes. After a few drinks, I’ll hit the clubs.

Saturdays are reserved for my family. I live with my parents and have three younger siblings.

The day is usually spent reading. I’m now reading The Airbnb Story (2017) by Leigh Gallagher. My aim is to hone my leadership skills and be the best leader I can possibly be.

I love to cook and my family loves to eat. Most Saturday nights, I fire up my grill and have a family barbecue or go local and cook hawker dishes taught by my grandma, who used to be a hawker. My specialities are white pepper crab, drunken prawns and prawn mee.

For my favourite local dishes, I go to Lao Zhong Zhong Eating House in Tai Thong Crescent for orh luak (oyster omelette), Old Chong Pang Wu Xiang in Yishun for ngoh hiang hei piah (fried prawn fritters) and Lucky Star Eating House in Marsiling for kway chap (noodle soup with pork offcuts).

On some weekends, my dad and I go on a food hunt to find the best dishes from different hawkers.

Sundays are reserved for church. I go to one in Kallang and, after the service, I usually head back to the office to start work again.