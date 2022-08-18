My Perfect Weekend with Choco Up CEO Percy Hung

Who: Percy Hung is the 39-year-old co-founder and chief executive of Choco Up, a Singapore-based fintech firm that offers revenue-based financing and growth solutions.

He is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an organisation comprising technology executives who offer insights into tech and business. He is married to Carol Cheung, a senior business manager in her early 30s, and they have two children - Caleb, four, and Paige, one.

"As running a start-up is a 24/7 job, I barely have time to switch off. So when I do have those moments, I cherish them by spending quality time with my family in places that are not crowded.

East Coast Park is a favourite for us as it provides that much-needed sunshine and scenery. These days, nothing excites me more than watching my children learn new skills, so seeing them partake in outdoor sports and activities makes me a proud dad.

I also like to explore hole-in-the-wall joints or visit my regular spots. I found this gem of a kopitiam at the Yinchuan Building in Geylang with a wide range of dishes, including cai png (rice with assorted dishes), yakiniku and Malay and Indian food. It has a very local and authentic vibe.

My other go-to favourites include Punggol Nasi Lemak -the service is quick and the food is delicious; Morinaga Izakaya - whose owner is always very hospitable; and Poke Theory for its healthy yet consistently good-quality and filling bowls.

I make the most of my free days by relaxing and recharging, while making sure to stay active. I enjoy challenging my body's limits at the gym. When I can, I go to the driving range as I love any excuse to be outdoors. It is also a great exercise for my mind and body.

Every other week, I get together with some of my friends to play basketball as I believe team sports always translates to other parts of our lives, such as thinking quickly, and improving communication and leadership skills, and motivating teammates at work. It is one of the most enjoyable ways to get my weekly dose of cardio.

At the end of the day, I wind down with some quiet time at home.

The most comfortable spot for me is the couch in my study, where I get to lounge and read.

I am now reading The Art Of Possibility: Transforming Professional And Personal Life by Benjamin Zander and Rosamund Stone Zander, and How To Fight A Hydra: Face Your Fears, Pursue Your Ambitions, And Become The Hero You Are Destined To Be by Josh Kaufman.

Most nights, my day ends with me reading bedtime stories to my son, and being able to spend this time with my kids is something I really cherish. After all, being a dad is like running a start-up - it is a 24/7 job."