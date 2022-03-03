My Perfect Weekend with Carousell's Keith Oh

Mr Keith Oh, head of product design at Carousell, uses his weekends to care for his plants at home. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KEITH OH
Who: Mr Keith Oh, head of product design at marketplace platform Carousell. The 41-year-old bachelor is also an executive committee member of the Design Business Chamber Singapore.

"I usually head out on the weekends, but I can't leave my home when it's untidy. So Saturday mornings are when I reset and do a spot of cleaning. Nothing too intense; I have a robot vacuum cleaner that deals with the floor. If it's 70 per cent clean, that's good enough for me.

I also tend my plants. These days, I have settled into keeping potted house plants, including an Everfresh Tree. I am quite proud to say it has grown to twice its original height. I also enjoy tending my begonia plant. I am starting to experiment propagating it. The cuttings make for an affordable present for friends because begonia looks very ornamental with its polka-dot pattern.

After my plants and home are sorted, I go out for brunch. I stay at a condominium in Bartley, so I like to hang around the east side of Singapore.

My ideal weekend brunch involves me going to Roxy Square for wonton noodles at Bei-Ing Wanton Noodles, then crossing the road for white chrysanthemum gelato from Birds Of Paradise.

Afterwards, I like to walk around Joo Chiat - it is an interesting neighbourhood to explore. This is something I started doing during the pandemic since I could not travel.

There is a stretch of pastel, one-storey houses in East Coast Road I like to admire. They are near Yong's Teochew Kueh, so after walking around, I might tar pau some soon kueh. I also like Soon Soon Huat Crispy Curry Puff in that neighbourhood.

On Saturday evenings, I like to refresh with a gin and tonic in my living room and watch some Netflix.

I have been rewatching a lot of 1980s and 1990s Hong Kong movies. There is a certain aesthetic in those films that you do not see any more, but maybe it is just my nostalgia speaking. I watched these films as a kid but now, as an adult, I focus more on the cinematography, how each image has been composed. Even if the technology was not great back then, the artistry was amazing.

Sundays are when I figure out my meals for the week and do my grocery shopping. I work from home currently and I do not always have the time to head out for lunch during the weekdays, so I make sure I have food at home. I aim for quick, simple dishes - avocado on toast or some sweet-and-savoury oatmeal with an egg, goji berries and maybe some ham.

Sunday evenings are for family time, which is very important to me. My sister's family and I gather at my parents' house to cook and eat dinner. This has been a weekly routine since I moved out in 2017 and it is nice to just check in with everyone before a new week begins. Recently, we have been experimenting with Korean cuisine, such as Korean barbecue, pancakes and rice cakes.

