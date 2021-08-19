My Perfect Weekend with artist Jeremy Sharma

Who: Multidisciplinary artist Jeremy Sharma, 44, has been researching Singapore's film culture of the 1950s and 1960s.

His latest work Slander! is focused on films produced in pre-independence Singapore and is part of the Singapore Art Museum's Mini Mobile Museum, which is travelling around the regional libraries until Oct 31.

It is on show at the Jurong Regional Library until Sept 12. From Sept 15, it will be on at the Tampines Regional Library.

"I spend every alternate weekend with my two sons aged 10 and eight. We do things like play board or video games, cycle and have movie nights.

Lately, they have taken up skateboarding, which makes me want to pick it up too, and we have been trying to complete building a model ship for the longest time.

When I'm not with my kids, I catch up on exercise like swimming. I try to complete 80 laps in the pool and just chill after that. Recently, I picked up strength training.

I also catch up on as much reading as I can or watch a DVD. If I'm with company, I like to cook for them or just take a mat to the beach to hang out at sunset over food and beer.

This is ideally when I don't have projects to complete or deadlines to meet.

On the weekends, routines and checklists do it for me to a certain degree and the rest is left to the wind and where it takes me.

Anything can happen sometimes - an exhibition to catch, a friend in town, family gatherings and so on. Sometimes, I do things spontaneously like picking a random book from the shelf, going for an endless walk without a destination or just boarding a bus to see where it takes me.

The weekend also means I don't have to check my e-mails and can switch off my phone, sleep more, hang out with my cat and be like a cat."