My Perfect Weekend with artist Adeline Yeo-Matsuzaki

Who: Singaporean finger-painting artist Adeline Yeo-Matsuzaki (@addy_77 on Instagram), 46, lives in Chiba, Japan, with her Japanese husband, 37, who runs an automobile export business. Her portfolio includes the Art Label Collection, where sake and sakura gin bottles emblazoned with her art are sold by 3Elixir (3elixir.sg) and The Liquor Merchants (theliquormerchants.sg).

“When I lived in Singapore, life was a constant rush and I was always moving from one appointment to another.

But since moving to Japan in 2018, I have adopted a different lifestyle. I have developed the habit of taking daily morning baths in the bathtub, a Japanese ritual, followed by 30-minute morning walks. I am also a spiritual person, so I always start my day with a daily devotional prayer.

As part of this more mindful approach to life, during weekends, my husband and I love visiting other prefectures in Japan. It is nice to get away from the city, enjoy nature and soak in a different vibe. We take long drives and enjoy the scenery along the way.

After a busy week of work, we like to have our own time together, just the two of us – eating good food and enjoying the countryside, ocean and forests.

Some of my favourite weekend getaways include Nikko National Park with its picturesque lakes and Tanesashi Coast with its beautiful seascape at Hachinohe in Aomori prefecture.

We recently visited Takato Castle Park, a popular viewing spot renowned for its 6,000 cherry trees in Ina City, Nagano. The rice-based sakura gin in my Art Label collection is brewed here.

And just last weekend, I went strawberry picking in Ibaraki prefecture. Later in May, I plan to visit Nagano prefecture’s Star Village, which is known as an exceptional spot for star-gazing.

During our weekend escapes, we often stay at the traditional Japanese inns known as ryokan. The local cuisine at these places is always enjoyable – prepared according to the seasons and using the freshest local ingredients.

We have also stayed at modern hotels, but I find ryokan to be more inspiring and entertaining.”