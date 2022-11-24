My Perfect Weekend with art entrepreneur Livette Dikalenko

SINGAPORE – Who: Ms Livette Dikalenko is the founder of Exquisite Art, an online art gallery that aims to provide artists, particularly those from Central Asia, a platform to sell their works to international buyers. Ms Dikalenko, who is single and in her 30s, moved to Singapore from Kazakhstan in 2016.

“For the most part, I am busier on the weekends than on weekdays. Just last weekend, I participated in the Affordable Art Fair at the F1 Pit Building in Republic Boulevard. As such, my “weekends” are sometimes on the weekdays. They vary from week to week according to my schedule, but it is important that I use those days to rest, play and recharge.

I use the time to catch up with my friends in Singapore and virtually reconnect with my loved ones in Kazakhstan and elsewhere around the world.

I love inviting friends to my home in the Fort Canning area, but also like dining out. One of my favourite restaurants is Bakalaki Greek Taverna in Martin Road. I love Greek cuisine and the restaurant has one of the best barbecued meats in Singapore.

I also frequently head to Din Tai Fung at Paragon mall in Orchard Road for lunch. I like the xiao long bao (soup dumplings) and steamed chicken soup.

One of my favourite spots to unwind is the Asian Civilisations Museum, because it focuses exclusively on Asian art, culture and heritage. The exhibitions are always engaging and provide endless insight into a wide array of Asian cultures.

I take a walk at Fort Canning Park whenever I can. It has such an iconic history. I enjoy seeing the artefacts and relics, and discovering Singapore’s history while surrounded by nature.

On my rest days, I also make it a point to attend gyrotonics classes at The Moving Body branch at The Herencia in River Valley.

This is an exercise system that incorporates movement from sports such as yoga, dance, gymnastics and swimming. It involves a device with weighted pulleys, which I use in different exercises to strengthen muscles and increase joint mobility. It is very relaxing and helps me decompress.

At the end of my rest days, I like to unwind at my favourite bar, 67 Pall Mall in Scotts Road, with a glass of Krug champagne. The interior design is breathtaking. I love the hand-painted and hand-embroidered silk wall covering that features flora and fauna found in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The bar’s design, combined with the stunning views of the city, results in an atmosphere that is unrivalled.”