My Perfect Weekend: Painting and picnics for content creator Amanda Olivia Lim

Ms Amanda Olivia Lim mixes different colours that could help soothe the mind when people look at her paintings.PHOTOS: COURTESY OF AMANDA OLIVIA LIM
  Published
    40 sec ago

WHO: Amanda Olivia Lim, 29, wears many hats as a fashion and lifestyle content creator (@manda.olivia), hobbyist artist at This One Day (@this.oneday) and social media marketing specialist for a fitness brand.

"I've been busy with the planning for a new store opening in VivoCity in September. Weekends are my time to unwind from manic weekdays. I take it slow and steady.

Before phase two (heightened alert), I would start my weekend with a yoga class to stretch out the kinks from working at the desk all day. I am usually around the East Coast area, which I am starting to find very trendy these days with many new cafes springing up.

My favourite bagel haunt is Choice Cuts Goods, and for coffee, Homeground Coffee Roasters in Joo Chiat. I also get amazing croissants at Petit Pain. I love packing food to East Coast Park for picnics.

Of late, I've been home-bound, spending most of my weekends working on new collections for my personal art project-turned-art gallery called This One Day. I started it during the circuit breaker last year as a way to destress from burnout and am now working on honing my oil-painting craft.

I have been focusing on incorporating self-care and mental health into my painting and reading up on psychology to understand the psyche. I try to incorporate what I learn into how and what I paint.

For example, taking the idea of colour theory, I mix different colours that could help soothe the mind when people look at the paintings.

I am also learning about slow fashion and how I can transfer my artworks onto tactile materials. Hopefully, I'll be able to produce garments one day.

I have been collaborating with fashion brands such as Tory Burch to create content for their autumn collections. I usually take the weekends to shoot content for brands, which involves a lot of exploring the city for places that inspire me.


This weekend, we are celebrating Father's Day at home with a GrabFood dinner of Bedok 85 food centre's famous bak chor mee and ah bo leng (glutinous rice balls in peanut soup).

Meals at home have grown on us as a family and food delivery services have been our best friend."

