My Perfect Weekend: Jeremy Sharma

WHO: Multidisciplinary artist Jeremy Sharma, 44, has been researching Singapore's film culture of the 1950s and 1960s. His latest work Slander! is focused on films produced in pre-independence Singapore and is part of the Singapore Art Museum's Mini Mobile Museum, which is travelling around the regional libraries until Oct 31. It is on show at the Jurong Regional Library until Sept 12. From Sept 15, it will be on at the Tampines Regional Library.
"I spend every alternate weekend with my two sons aged 10 and eight. We do things like play board or video games, cycle and have movie nights.