My Perfect Weekend: Jeremy Sharma

Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WHO: Multidisciplinary artist Jeremy Sharma, 44, has been researching Singapore's film culture of the 1950s and 1960s. His latest work Slander! is focused on films produced in pre-independence Singapore and is part of the Singapore Art Museum's Mini Mobile Museum, which is travelling around the regional libraries until Oct 31. It is on show at the Jurong Regional Library until Sept 12. From Sept 15, it will be on at the Tampines Regional Library.

"I spend every alternate weekend with my two sons aged 10 and eight. We do things like play board or video games, cycle and have movie nights.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2021, with the headline 'My Perfect Weekend: Jeremy Sharma'. Subscribe
Topics: 