My Perfect Weekend: Food, fitness and fun by the pool for model Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw

SINGAPORE - British-Chinese model Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw, 25, is a familiar face on the local modelling scene, gracing fashion campaigns, magazine covers and runway shows.

The Singapore-raised model is best known for representing Singapore and emerging second runner-up on the third season of Asia's Next Top Model in 2015.

"My weekends are super fluid and I hardly make solid plans because I can finally relax and go with the flow. As a full-time model, my weekdays are packed with work.

I recently completed a project with Instagram called #Hearbits for World Mental Health Day in October. I created a series of videos (and an accompanying Instagram Guide) on topics like social comparison and struggles in the modelling industry, taking care of my mental health through journalling and meditation, and ways in which our physical health and mental health are closely connected.

They're all up on my IGTV (@aimeechengbradshaw). This is a topic near and dear to my heart so I was so happy to have been a part of this campaign.

On Fridays, I'm usually busy with errands, meetings, or workout classes that I've scheduled. At night I like to catch up with friends over dinner and drinks.

Since my boyfriend works full-time as well, weekends are the only time we get to spend quality time. Generally, I start with a morning workout on Saturday (either yoga or F45) followed by a relatively lazy day of watching Netflix and chilling at home.

On Sundays, we tend to have cravings for brunch food. We like to try new cafes and restaurants so we usually just go for a little walk around an area and see what we can find.

Some places that we love are Free The Robot, Five Oars, and The Coffee Academics - which we tried for the first time last weekend.

I actually have a staycation planned for this weekend. My boyfriend and I are going for a weekend getaway at Lloyd's Inn and I'm really excited to go on a mini holiday. It'll probably be a weekend of pool (if there's sun) and maybe even a hike somewhere near the hotel, perhaps at Fort Canning. Who knows?

I've definitely been indulging in staycays these last few months since we can't travel. Travelling used to be such a big part of my job so it's a little strange to think that I've stayed in the same place since March - that hasn't happened inyears!"