My Perfect Weekend: Cycling, craft beers for Manhattan's new bar manager

SINGAPORE - Rusty Cerven, 36, is the new bar manager of Manhattan at the Regent Singapore, which is ranked No. 14 on the World's 50 Best Bars List.

The Slovakian's 15-year career includes stints at famed cocktail bars The Gibson and The Connaught Bar in London. Most recently, he was at Swissotel Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Singapore, where he led the beverage programme for both hotels and helmed the opening of Skai Bar.

"Our busiest days at the bar are on Fridays and Saturdays, so my weekends start on Sunday evening, after the Manhattan Sunday Brunch wraps.

My latest role sees me reunited at work with my wife Zuzana, Manhattan's floor manager, who has been with the bar since we moved here in 2017. It's been five years since we last worked together at The Connaught Bar.

It's good because we already understand the importance of connecting the people behind the bar and the staff on the floor.

That said, we don't bring work home. When we are home, we focus on our free time together and that usually involves cooking dinner, opening a bottle of wine and watching a movie.

Mondays are when we get a proper day off, so we try to get out and cycle around the river at Robertson Quay and Clarke Quay.

Our condominium is right at the end of the river, so sometimes, we go to Marina Bay Sands and once in a while, all the way to East Coast Park.

If there is bad weather, I dust off my guitar. I've been playing since I was five and I went to music school when I was younger.

I didn't play for many years, but my wife bought me a guitar for my 30th birthday. I have an acoustic guitar and an electric one and tend to play blues and rock. My favourites include Jimi Hendrix and Fantastic Negrito - acts with a bit more artistry.

As Slovakians, we grew up with beer. We like to joke that we had beer even before water, so I'm really big on exploring craft beers. I love to try everything, but I usually go for outstanding beers and IPAs (India Pale Ales).

Most times, we are at Tap Craft Beer Bar in Robertson Quay, but not being able to travel means we finally have time to explore local breweries.

One of my favourites is Little Island Brewing Co in Changi. We usually head there after cycling around Changi and great refreshing beer tastes even better after a long ride."