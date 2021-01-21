My Perfect Weekend: Cycling, catching sunsets for theatre practitioner Irfan Kasban

WHO: Like most theatre practitioners, weekends are actually workdays for multidisciplinary artist Irfan Kasban, 34. With theatres slowly reopening this year, the Young Artist Award recipient will probably have more on his plate to do.

I usually have shows and events on weekends. But when I am free, this would be my perfect weekend.

I naturally wake up from a restful sleep, without assistance from an alarm. I drink half a litre of water and help my mum cut onions or peel potatoes. Usually, this ends with us bickering about recipes and proper ways to cook.

When it gets too heated, I run to the shower and get ready to head out. I would take my brother's old mountain bike (I named it Borhan Basikal) out for a leisurely ride.

I picked up cycling again during the circuit breaker. Sometimes, the frustration of not being able to travel is appeased only by cycling - nothing beats the feeling of riding into the wind, discovering new corners of this island.

Once, my friend and I went around the whole of Singapore - that was a whole-day affair.

Usually, I like to go with the flow and see the weather conditions, but I try to end up at large bodies of water like a reservoir, river or the beach - the perfect places to daydream.

Another good place to decompress are high-rise buildings and rooftops. I make sure to catch the sunset at least once a week, so I am always on the lookout for new spaces with a high vantage point.

In the evening, I would probably hang out with some friends at someone's home. Houses with cats preferred.

If not, I'd read a book, go for an exhibition or catch a film at The Projector. I gravitate towards fantastical dream-like worlds and epics that depict a universe of their own.

One of my favourite books is Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities - I read it every year. The short stories of imaginary cities have a clear perspective while still allowing readers to interpret the poetry of space in their own way.

I like films that have a clear cinematic perspective in framing, editing and so on yet avoid the tried-and-tested formulas. Two of my favourite films I watched recently are Demons by Daniel Hui and I Dream Of Singapore by Lei Yuan Bin.

For meals, ideally, they would pan out like this: kopi-o-kosong-ping, kaya toast and eggs for breakfast; mee soto for lunch; lei cha for dinner; and prata for supper.