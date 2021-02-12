My perfect weekend

WHO: Home-grown film-maker Boo Junfeng, 37, is known for exploring sensitive topics such as identity and sexuality in his films. The 2009 Lasalle College of the Arts valedictorian is the youngest-ever creative director of Singapore's National Day Parade in 2018.

Acclaimed at home and abroad, his debut feature film Sandcastle (2010) is the first Singaporean film invited to Cannes Film Festival's International Critics' Week in 2010. Premiered in 2016 at Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section, his second feature film Apprentice (2016) has travelled to more than 80 film festivals and bagged numerous awards.

He is working on his third feature film and a huge commissioned project whose titles have to remain undisclosed as of now.