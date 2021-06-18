Music picks: Online gig by Hong Kong singer Judas Law; new works by Taiwanese singer Ma Nien-hsien, K-pop group Twice

Judas Law Online Performance

Hong Kong singer-busker Judas Law will be holding an in-person concert on June 27 at Ocean Park's Applause Pavilion.

In preparation for the show, she did an online performance on June 13, which lasted more than 1½ hours.

Accompanied by musician Janet Yung on keyboards, Law sang covers of Cantonese numbers such as Leslie Cheung's A Man Of Intention and Sammi Cheng's We Grew This Way.

Pop



PHOTO: NIEN-HSIEN MA STUDIO



Mama Jeans And Daddy Shoes

Ma Nien-hsien

4 stars

The former frontman of the defunct Taiwanese musical group Sticky Rice is known for his funky style and off-the-wall humour, which shine through in his latest album Mama Jeans And Daddy Shoes.

Ma's versatility is on full display - from the casual vibes of Mr Afternoon to the cabaret-style swag of Mr And Mrs Hello to the retro mix of strings and guitar rhythms in No More Monday Blues.

1989 Afternoons bursts with 1980s nostalgia, with references to American boy band New Kids On The Block, large shoulder pads and high-waisted jeans.

Pop



PHOTO: JYP ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY



Taste Of Love

Twice

4 stars

South Korean girl group Twice, known for their cute and cheery personas, have taken a more adult approach in their 10th mini album Taste Of Love.

Scandal is the most interesting track, exploring a type of love that is dangerous and alluring at the same time. The sultry Conversation, filled with catchy hooks and riffs, also explores a more mature form of attraction.

Get high, but not drunk, on lead single Alcohol-Free, which is closer to the style that the nine-member group is known for. It blends hip-hop and bossa nova into a sweet cocktail about the magical feeling of falling in love.