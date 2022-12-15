Music Picks: ITE Vocal Xchange 2022, Sing-Lang 2022 and A Jazzy Nat King Cole Christmas

ITE Vocal Xchange 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the ITE Vocal Xchange returns this weekend with a concert featuring close to 80 vocalists and musicians from seven groups across all three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges.

With direction by Zaini Tahir and musical direction by Julian Wong, the show, which has been in the works for four months, will explore the theme “emerging from the embers”. Each group of performers will put its unique stamp on songs that are personal and empowering to the members.

The performances include an acoustic rendition of disco hit I Will Survive, a choral interpretation of American rock band Starship’s rock anthem We Built This City, as well as an a cappella take on South Korean girl group Twice’s The Feels. There will also be songs from film musicals such as The Greatest Showman (2017) and Happy Feet Two (2011).

The event is part of ITE’s 30th-anniversary celebrations and produced by the school’s Centre for Music and the Arts.

Where: Auditorium, Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre, ITE Headquarters, 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive

MRT: Ang Mo Kio/Yio Chu Kang

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $9 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

