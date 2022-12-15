Music Picks: ITE Vocal Xchange 2022, Sing-Lang 2022 and A Jazzy Nat King Cole Christmas

ITE Vocal Xchange 2022
After a two-year hiatus, the ITE Vocal Xchange returns this weekend with a concert featuring close to 80 vocalists and musicians from seven groups across all three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges.
With direction by Zaini Tahir and musical direction by Julian Wong, the show, which has been in the works for four months, will explore the theme “emerging from the embers”. Each group of performers will put its unique stamp on songs that are personal and empowering to the members.
The performances include an acoustic rendition of disco hit I Will Survive, a choral interpretation of American rock band Starship’s rock anthem We Built This City, as well as an a cappella take on South Korean girl group Twice’s The Feels. There will also be songs from film musicals such as The Greatest Showman (2017) and Happy Feet Two (2011).
The event is part of ITE’s 30th-anniversary celebrations and produced by the school’s Centre for Music and the Arts.
Where: Auditorium, Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre, ITE Headquarters, 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive
MRT: Ang Mo Kio/Yio Chu Kang
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $9 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Sing-Lang 2022
Many local stars, as well as Taiwanese singer Bii, performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 26 for the Sing-Lang 2022 concert. The show was a finale event to the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s fifth-year anniversary celebrations.
A recording of the show, featuring its highlights, has been uploaded onto Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel.
Bii grooved along to his upbeat number Let’s Drunk, while Singaporean singer Tanya Chua delivered her soothing song Beautiful Love, inviting the audience to sing along with her on some parts.
Six-member Singapore vocal band MICappella performed I Want Your Love, which sampled the 1950s song of the same name by China-born singer Grace Chang, while singers Sezairi Sezali and Gao Mei Gui performed the emotional duet Ku Mahu in Malay and Mandarin.
Other performers included Bonnie Loo, Ian Fang, Jessica Lu and Tosh Zhang. The show also incorporated Chinese pop music with Taiko drums, anime, kungfu hip-hop and traditional Chinese cultural elements.
To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3FoypCj
A Jazzy Nat King Cole Christmas
The late American singer Nat King Cole is famous for his jazz numbers, and his version of The Christmas Song in the 1940s has been immortalised around the world.
This weekend, the Amanda Lee Swingtet is celebrating the legacy of the great jazz pianist and singer with three 30-minute sets.
Taking the stage are jazz pianist and singer Amanda Lee, a local torchbearer of the swing and stride piano styles of 1930s and 1940s classic jazz; Raf Soundwalker (drums), who has more than 20 years of experience performing in Singapore and across Asia; and Judy Tsai (double bass), whose wide-ranging performing experiences include orchestra, string, chamber and cello ensembles, jazz combos, big band and musicals.
Together, they will play special arrangements of holiday swing jazz music and will be sure to put smiles on your faces this festive season.
Where: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Sunday, 5.30, 6.30 and 7.30pm
Admission: Free