Music picks: Evanescence, Billie Eilish concert recordings

Evanescence Nova Rock Live Stream 2022

American rock band Evanescence performed on June 9 as part of the 2022 edition of the Nova Rock festival in Austria, and a recording of the show was uploaded to the band's YouTube channel on June 14.

The five-member band performed Broken Pieces Shine, from their album The Bitter Truth, released in 2021. They then launched into the spirited Made Of Stone, which is about being strong and refusing to play someone else's game.

Dressed in dark outfits, they also tackled the angst-ridden track Take Cover, which is about getting back at an egotistical and greedy person.

Billie Eilish Special Acoustic Show at Telekom Forum Bonn