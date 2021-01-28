Mural Memorials

People gather in front of a mural of former Los Angeles Lakers basketballer Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, both with a set of wings, by artist sloe_motions in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday. It was the one-year death anniversary of Bryant, who died with Gianna in a helicopter crash which killed nine people.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Murals remembering the famed sportsman have sprung up since last year - such as Andaluz The Artist's version in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (above). Artists are still continuing to produce such works, including Tehrell Porter's mural in Los Angeles, which he has been working on since October last year.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Murals remembering the famed sportsman have sprung up since last year - such as Andaluz The Artist's version in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Artists are still continuing to produce such works, including Tehrell Porter's mural (above) in Los Angeles, which he has been working on since October last year.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2021, with the headline 'Mural Memorials'. Print Edition | Subscribe
