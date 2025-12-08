Sagging jawline, droopy brows: How multi-layered facial treatments lift and refresh your face shape

At Zion Aesthetic Clinic, personalised treatment plans combine expert consultations and a multi-layered approach to lift, tone and enhance the natural shape of the face

The changes don’t announce themselves. Your jawline doesn’t collapse overnight. Instead, there’s a gradual softening – a millimetre here, a shadow there – that you might not register until you’re adjusting your camera angle for the third time or notice you’re pulling your hair forward more often.

You’re aware there’s a host of non-invasive treatments available to deal with the sagging jowls or fine lines, but the challenge is knowing where to start. With so many claiming different results, it can be hard to know what makes sense – and you want to understand not just whether a treatment works but how it works. With countless devices, injectables and trends in the market, the real challenge lies in separating science-driven solutions from those that simply promise quick fixes

At Zion Aesthetic Clinic, Dr Ng Hong Yi begins each consultation by understanding patients’ concerns and mapping their facial structure. Dr Ng ensures that every step of the patient journey is shaped by scientific rigour. Zion Aesthetic Clinic upholds high clinical standards across all treatments using only quality, science-backed protocols to deliver treatment plans that are not only personalised but also grounded in medical expertise – helping patients receive treatments that are effective, evidence-based and aligned with natural-looking outcomes.

The clinic uses a combination of approaches to target the face’s multiple structural layers.

Dr Ng starts each consultation by mapping patients’ facial structure to plan personalised treatments. PHOTO: ZION AESTHETIC CLINIC

Facial contours aren’t shaped by the skin alone. The deeper layers under the skin, such as the bone, facial muscles as well as fat layers, play a crucial role in supporting the structure of the face and defining its contours. By addressing all of these facial layers, the treatments tackle the root cause of facial sagging holistically to create results that are balanced and natural-looking.

A holistic approach

One of the treatments used at the clinic is Emface, a US FDA-cleared device that pairs patented High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES) with Synchronised Radiofrequency (Sync RF). This combination helps restore facial muscle tone and boost collagen production in the skin, providing a foundational lift that complements the clinic’s multi-layer strategy.

Dr Ng notes: “High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) works on the connective tissue beneath the skin, while radiofrequency focuses on tightening the skin layer. Emface addresses both muscle and skin in a single session. By addressing multiple layers together, we can achieve a more balanced lift.”

During consultations, Dr Ng discusses how treatments such as Emface can lift and firm key facial areas. PHOTO: ZION AESTHETIC CLINIC

Patients typically notice changes around the eyes and jawline. “They can expect to see as well as feel that their eye area is more lifted and energised. The jawline and overall facial contour may also appear tighter,” says Dr Ng. Follow-up or maintenance sessions are recommended approximately every six months to help support ongoing results.

Natural-looking results

For patients who also use fillers or injectables, Dr Ng says that the order in which different layers are treated can make a noticeable difference. Strengthening the deeper muscle foundation first can influence how well subsequent treatments sit and how naturally they blend with the rest of the face.

This layered approach often benefits patients with mild mid-face heaviness or early loss of definition. When muscle-tightening treatments have already provided a lifted, supportive base, fillers can be placed more precisely to enhance shape rather than compensate for underlying laxity, explains Dr Ng. As a result, less filler is typically required to achieve the desired contours, and the final outcome tends to appear smoother, softer and more harmonious.

The team behind Zion Aesthetic Clinic supports patients with tailored treatments that refresh and lift naturally. PHOTO: ZION AESTHETIC CLINIC

“When the skin, underlying connective tissues and muscle layer are tauter, it is naturally easier to create better, more natural lifting and contouring effects with fillers,” he explains. “It also allows us to create better results with less injectable products.”

Achieving a lifted, well-defined facial contour isn’t about isolated treatments, but a holistic plan that considers every layer of the face. As consumers become more discerning, it’s essential to choose providers who prioritise medical expertise and evidence-based treatment protocols, ensuring that the treatments they receive are well-tolerated and the results natural-looking and aesthetically balanced.