Multi-hustle life: More Singaporeans starting side gigs to earn extra income

2023, the year of the side hustle: Here’s the lowdown on earning extra income
By day, Muhammad Irfan Azman is a polytechnic student studying computer engineering.
But on weekends, he takes out his hair clippers, ready to snip and shave as a freelance barber.
Irfan, who turns 18 in May, turned a frustrating experience into an idea for a side hustle.
Single mum with dyslexic boys teaches special-needs kids to swim
When Ms Aine Wong enrolled her two dyslexic sons in swimming lessons, she was dismayed at how they were treated.
“The swim coaches scolded them, but they were not naughty. A lot of people don’t understand dyslexic kids. If the teachers are not strong enough to capture their attention, they will not learn,” says Ms Wong, 45, whose sons are 10 and 12.
“I asked myself, ‘Why can’t I teach my kids instead?’” So, she did.
Photographer by day, cremation ring artisan on the side
A piece of grandma’s bedsheet. A pet toy. Part of a leather wallet.
Mr Andrew Lim, 31, has received all these sentimental objects from clients with one simple request – to immortalise a memory of their departed loved one in a cremation ring.
The underwater photographer behind Drewperspectives started his side hustle, Apart.sg, after the shock of seeing his father suffer a suspected heart attack in March last year.