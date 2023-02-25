Multi-hustle life: More Singaporeans starting side gigs to earn extra income

When Ms Aine Wong enrolled her two dyslexic sons in swimming lessons, she was dismayed at how they were treated.

“The swim coaches scolded them, but they were not naughty. A lot of people don’t understand dyslexic kids. If the teachers are not strong enough to capture their attention, they will not learn,” says Ms Wong, 45, whose sons are 10 and 12.

“I asked myself, ‘Why can’t I teach my kids instead?’” So, she did.

