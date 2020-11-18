PANDEMIC ‘PODS’: Moviegoers at The Grounds, which overlooks the harbour front in Central, Hong Kong, last week. The space has been transformed into an outdoor cinema with 100 socially distanced private pods, each seating two to four people.
Movie with a view
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 18, 2020, with the headline 'Movie with a view'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: