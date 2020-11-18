Movie with a view

PANDEMIC 'PODS':Moviegoers at The Grounds, which overlooks the harbour front in Central, Hong Kong, last week. The space has been transformed into an outdoor cinema with 100 socially distanced private pods, each seating two to four people.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PANDEMIC 'PODS':Moviegoers at The Grounds, which overlooks the harbour front in Central, Hong Kong, last week. The space has been transformed into an outdoor cinema with 100 socially distanced private pods, each seating two to four people.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PANDEMIC 'PODS':Moviegoers at The Grounds, which overlooks the harbour front in Central, Hong Kong, last week. The space has been transformed into an outdoor cinema with 100 socially distanced private pods, each seating two to four people.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

PANDEMIC ‘PODS’: Moviegoers at The Grounds, which overlooks the harbour front in Central, Hong Kong, last week. The space has been transformed into an outdoor cinema with 100 socially distanced private pods, each seating two to four people.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 18, 2020, with the headline 'Movie with a view'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 