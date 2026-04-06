Move over, running clubs. Bookstores are the new dating spots in South Korea

Some experts say books are increasingly seen as an effective tool for finding a compatible match.

SEOUL - For some South Korean singles, bookstores have become quiet yet thrilling meeting grounds where they browse not just the shelves, but the people reading the books.

A growing number of social media posts show people visiting flagship stores of Kyobo Book Center, the country’s largest bookstore chain, to approach someone they find attractive and ask for their number in hopes of going on a date.

In one video, a female vlogger who visited the Gwanghwamun branch of Kyobo Book Center suggests that the personal finance section is a good place to meet potential dates. The clip, titled “waiting until someone asks for my number”, has drawn 1.98 million views.

As videos filmed at Kyobo Book Center went viral, similar videos featuring other bookstores such as Youngpoong Bookstore and even public libraries are rapidly spreading.

The quirky trend of visiting bookstores in anticipation of romantic encounters has drawn mixed reactions online.

“Looking for a date happens everywhere, from restaurants and cafes to the street. As long as people are not being loud, I think it is fine in a bookstore. There may also be those who approach others sincerely,” one user wrote on X.

Some say the quiet atmosphere of bookstores is being disrupted.

“I’ve recently noticed vloggers filming themselves with books in hand, often speaking quite loudly to the camera. It’s not a private space, so I can’t really complain, but it’s disappointing to see people visiting bookstores for reasons other than reading, which detracts from the calm and peaceful atmosphere unique to bookstores,” said Ms Kim Seo-rin, a 27-year-old who works for a financial company near Gwanghwamun Square.

As more people visit bookstores in search of dates, signs reminding customers of reading etiquette were placed throughout Kyobo’s Gwanghwamun store last week.

The notices read: “Please be considerate so that others’ valuable reading time is not disrupted by unwanted conversations or attention.”

Some experts say books are increasingly seen as an effective tool for finding a compatible match, much like running clubs serve the physically active seeking dates.

“Looks can make a first impression, but what really matters in the long run is having similar interests and values. The books a person reads can give you a sense of what they’re into and whether you’d get along,” said Professor Kwak Geum-joo, a professor of psychology at Seoul National University, in an interview with a local media outlet.

“Bookstores make it easy to start conversations through books, which can naturally lead to meaningful connections.”

The reading craze among the younger generation has sparked growing interest in romantic connections formed through books, she added.

The overall reading rate among adults – the proportion of those who read at least one book in a given year – stood at 38.5 per cent in 2 025 , while the rate among people in their 20s reached 75.3 per cent, making them the only age group to record an increase, as all others declined, according to a report released by the Culture Ministry on March 6. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK