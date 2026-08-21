Zeekr hosts ice driving experience in New Zealand

Zeekr is the first Chinese electric car brand to host an ice driving experience in New Zealand.

QUEENSTOWN – New Zealand’s Queenstown is an alpine resort township in the Southern Hemisphere, particularly renowned for tranquil lake views, majestic snow-capped mountain peaks and skiing activity.

Lesser known is the Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground (SHPG) at the Pisa Range, which is about an hour’s drive north-east from Queenstown. At an elevation of 1,500m and sprawling across 490ha are snow flats, track circuits and dynamic testing areas, used for winter driving sessions between July and August.

Here, many carmakers continue their winter testing with camouflaged prototypes and pre-production models during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer months. Premium brands like Audi, BMW and Lamborghini also use SHPG for customer winter driving experiences.

In mid-August, Zeekr joined the ranks of these established European premium brands to host its first winter driving experience in New Zealand. This is the first Chinese carmaker to do so and it invited customers and media to participate. The Straits Times joined the inaugural group of around 20 people for the one-day event.

Trained rally driving instructors guide the participants through four segment snow driving exercises at this one-day programme. This includes plenty of opportunity to induce slide and slip on the snow-covered grounds. With an abundance of run-off areas, there are no worries of getting into serious trouble in this controlled environment.

A range of all-wheel-drive, dual-motor Zeekr models are used for the programme. Apart from the familiar compact electric X and mid-sized 7X sport utility vehicle (SUV), there were also models like the shooting brake 7GT, the large 8X luxury SUV and full-sized 9X ultra-luxury SUV, which have yet to be offered in Singapore.

At the event, the instructors used the quad-motor 931kW 001 FR to move from station to station, while participants look on with no chance to try out the China-only, limited-edition super grand tourer, which is capable of completing the 0-100kmh sprint in a scorching 2.2 sec.

For the planned snow driving exercises, the cars are driven in Sport mode and traction control deactivated.

The driving experience begins with understanding the basics of understeer and oversteer. Unlike on dry tarmac, the understeer and oversteer effect are more pronounced on snowy surfaces.

Driving in the slippery snow is about controlled blips of the throttle, moderate use of the brakes and quick steering inputs. PHOTO: ZEEKR

The first station includes getting participants to experience what understeering is. This is when the nose runs wide in the bend. There is also learning how to drive in an oversteering situation, which is when the car’s tail is sticking out. Participants learn how to retain control and hold a power slide while tracking a circular path.

The basic steps to take are: tip the car into the bend slowly, followed by quick steering turn-in and a short burst of acceleration, sending drive to the rear axle. Then, quickly turn the steering wheel in the opposite direction to maintain the angle of the slide.

Next up is a slalom segment, where participants thread the EVs through a slalom marked by a series of evenly spaced cones. It takes rhythmic power slides to complete the manoeuvre gracefully.

The third stage requires the drivers to navigate through a figure eight pattern and attempt to complete a power drift through a large circle. I almost made it through this stage until the drift circle portion, where applying a little too much power sent the 7GT into an unintended 180-degree pirouette.

Snow driving is not about full-on power but controlled blips of the accelerator mixed with moderate braking and quick steering directional changes. I did better in the first two – more straightforward – segments driving the much-larger 8X and 9X.

It began to snow quite heavily during the timed gymkhana finale. This is where participants put to practise the learnings from the earlier segments.

Skills required include synchronising acceleration, braking, slalom, cornering and rapid directional changes, all in rapid succession. Unfortunately, we had barely two attempts, which was certainly too brief to make us experts on snow. Still, it was enough to appreciate the challenges and care required to tackle snow driving.

While Zeekr did not confirm if the event in New Zealand would be repeated, having it as a regular activity will certainly be good to raise its profile, just as established brands like Audi, BMW and Lamborghini have been doing at this winter playground.

In the pipeline for 2027

7GT is a stylish wagon with mega performance. PHOTO: ZEEKR

Zeekr will double its current three-model line-up in Singapore in 2027 with the introduction of the 7GT, which is a low-slung electric wagon, and two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sport utility vehicles: the 8X and 9X.

The 7GT’s low-slung wagon-styling seems inspired by the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and will be a rival to the Denza Z9 GT EV that will be launched in Singapore in early 2027.

The cabin quality and design resemble the 7X, but the car packs even more technology, with a 900-volt electric architecture. The car has up to 760km of operating range and, in dual-motor form, gets to 100kmh from rest in just 2.85 seconds. A less-powerful, single motor variant will also be available.

The 8X PHEV is a luxury SUV aimed at the upcoming BMW iX5 and Range Rover Sport EV. Measuring 5,100mm from nose to tail, the car has a very well-appointed cabin , with Nappa leather upholstery, suede roof and pillar linings, and Nordic ash wood trim inlays. The 8X also has more physical controls than earlier Zeekr models.

It has 257km of pure electric range before the 2-litre turbocharged engine needs to step in to bring the total operating range to 1,152km.

As for the 9X PHEV, it is the flagship, ultra-luxury Zeekr model with sights on the Range Rover Long Wheelbase, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and rival China brand’s Hongqi E-HS9.

The car is as imposing as the Rolls-Royce. Its cabin is plush and spacious. The captain chairs in the second row can be swivelled to face those seated on the third row. In the snow at least, the 9X feels effortless to drive, being surprisingly agile on the slalom circuit.