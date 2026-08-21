Zeekr 7X Long Range is ‘Euro-maxxing’ to woo buyers

SINGAPORE – Even as young Gen Zs in the West are drinking warm apple-boiled water and wearing indoor slippers – something known in social media as “Chinamaxxing” – Chinese carmakers like Zeekr are emulating European carmakers.

In the 7X Long Range, the Geely-owned electric car brand is nearly as posh as a Porsche and at least as tech-laden as a BMW.

It can be hard to define what an upmarket European car is supposed to look like these days, but the 7X definitely looks less “Chinese” than some rivals.

Rather than an anonymous-looking thin strip of LED for headlights, the 7X wears a full-width smoked visor, like Zorro, the fictional masked vigilante from the 1950s TV series, or maybe a raccoon.

Combined with subtle styling touches like the sculpting along the flanks and conforming to the traditional sport utility vehicle (SUV) proportion with a defined bonnet and generous glass area, the 7X belongs to the camp of a Mercedes-Benz GLC rather than the amorphous Tesla Model Y.

There is a palpable sense of premium about the Zeekr’s interior, from the consistently narrow panel gaps to the tactility of the volume control roller and even the plush carpet lining the sides of the boot. The impression also comes at a time when some German brands seem to be taking shortcuts with the cabin materials.

Cabin design is tasteful and well-finished. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The ambient lighting design is tasteful. Within the light bar are jewel-like cuts that complement the slim, copper-like accents on the dashboard and door panels. Like many cars today, the illumination can be configured to pulsate to whatever music is playing on the radio, which can feel rather over the top.

Just as BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been moving away from physical buttons in their cabins with each new generation, Zeekr’s user interface is edging towards being too touchscreen-centric for comfort.

Consistent with the brand’s other models, the simple act of adjusting the wing mirrors of the 7X involves tapping the screen before thumbing the steering wheel toggles. Adjusting the direction of the cool air will take a few taps on the screen too, an ergonomic irritation pioneered by the Porsche Panamera.

The Long Range tested is the middle child in the 7X line-up. It is positioned between the dual-motor Performance reviewed in November 2025 and the single-motor Standard.

Its cabin is nearly as well-equipped as the 7X Performance. This includes a 21-speaker sound system, rather than the Standard’s 10, a head-up display, motorised steering wheel adjustment, as well as ventilation and massage functions for the front seats. It also has powered door closing, something that used to be exclusive to ultra-luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The system can be overly cautious, keeping a generous berth from whatever is next to the car. In tighter parking spots, the doors end up not opening as much as they can, forcing the user to manually override them to yank them open.

The car can also park itself, a feature that is increasingly common today. The system is quick to pick up available parking spots, although it is a bit too hesitant when moving into the space.

What is really useful – and fitted to all versions of the 7X – is the monitor camera on the pillar behind the driver’s seat, which helps keep an eye on children in the back seat. The angle of the split-fold rear seats is adjustable electrically, rather than via a mechanical lever. This is a luxury feature usually reserved for limousines.

A dedicated camera on the pillar behind the driver helps to keep an eye on the children in the rear. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Mechanically, the Long Range does without the front motor of the Performance version, but adopts its 100kWh nickel cobalt manganese battery, rather than the Standard’s 75kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. The result is a 605km operating range, instead of the Standard’s 475km – well above the norm of between 450km and the low 500km.

And it seems that 7X buyers really want the security of being able to go farther in their electric cars. Despite the $22,000 price premium, the Long Range outsells the Standard version, according to one source.

During the multi-day test drive covering over 230km, the 7X Long Range’s average energy efficiency was 19kWh/100km. The trip computer projects a maximum range which was just shy of 600km on a full charge. This should be enough to complete the 566km trip to Ipoh for a cup of white coffee – or a latte, if only to keep to the theme of looking towards the West.

Charging speed is up to 420kW on direct current, which will become more relevant as faster chargers become available.

The angle of the rear seat back can be adjusted electrically. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Consistent with its European-leanings is the Zeekr’s driving experience.

The Long Range’s suspension is not adjustable like the Performance, but the set-up strikes a good compromise between ride comfort and handling.

Crucially, it copes with the car’s weight without being overly firm – or overly soft like some of its class rivals, which fumble over road imperfections at lower speeds. The 7X will confidently waltz over most road humps.

The car is an easy drive, with as much oomph as one can reasonably need. It is evidently optimised for comfort and smoothness over handling dynamics. At expressway speeds, the cabin is quiet. But rather than being absolutely devoid of sound, like a Lexus, the 7X is more like a BMW, Mercedes-Benz or maybe a Volvo, where there are hints of ambient sounds.

What sets the 7X apart from the familiar brands is simple – it is offering a combination of classy good looks, high-grade interior and generous standard specifications at a lower sticker price than the European models.

Whether leaning East or West, there is no arguing about the universal appeal of getting maximum bang for your buck.

Zeekr 7X Long Range

Price: $295,999 with certificate of entitlement (COE) before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous motor with 100kWh nickel cobalt manganese battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel drive

Power: 310kW

Torque: 440Nm

0-100kmh: 6 seconds

Top speed: 210kmh

Power consumption: 17.8kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 420kW DC

Range: 605km

Agent: Premium Automobiles BEV

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

IM 6 (From $249,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

Like Zeekr, IM Motors is a Chinese car brand with premium aspirations. The IM 6 is packed with comfort features. But it is a large car, being longer overall than the 7X by a good 107mm. This translates to plenty of rear legroom. Four-wheel steering, available on all versions of the IM 6, helps ensure that the car is nimble in the city. Luxury, which is the base version of the car, has been tuned to qualify for the Category A COE, and hence has a lower price than the entry-level version of the 7X, which costs 273,999 with COE before applicable discounts.

BYD Sealion 7 (From $275,388 with COE before applicable discounts)

The Sealion 7 was a runaway hit when it was launched in January 2025. While it may not be branded as a “Denza” – BYD’s luxury arm – the car has a surprisingly premium finish, making it a credible substitute for some European SUVs. The launch of a Category A COE version helped to lower the entry point, while the latest generation, known as the Extended Range for the more powerful Premium version, can travel up to 540km on a single charge.

BMW X3 20 xDrive M Sport ($372,888 with COE)

The X3 is a key reference point for upmarket Chinese brands in the segment. Launched here in late 2024, the car has just enough physical controls to be easy to use while incorporating plenty of connectivity technology. The reasonably frugal 190hp, 2-litre mild-hybrid engine will not trouble the electric 7X in terms of performance, but the 65-litre fuel tank it drinks from will. The German SUV should be able to cover plenty more kilometres than the EV.