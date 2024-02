SINGAPORE – Ms Charmain Kwee likes to hang out at Julaiha Muslim Restaurant, a 24-hour coffee shop in MacPherson Road with tables spilling onto an adjoining alley.

“I was here just last night. I was with my best friend. He lives in Woodlands and I’m in Tanglin, so this is like a midway point,” she volunteers as we sit down for this interview at the roadside eatery.