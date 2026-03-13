Xpeng G6 Air is a Category A COE heavyweight

SINGAPORE – To understand why Singapore’s certificate of entitlement (COE) system is due for an overhaul, look no further than the Xpeng G6 Air.

It is an unapologetically premium electric vehicle (EV) – with the space, tech and posh finishing to rival high-end European cars – but has been strategically detuned to sit right at the 110kW threshold to muscle into the Category A bracket. In doing so, it hijacks the space intended for modest family cars.

This is the latest addition to Xpeng’s G6 model range, slipping below the 218kW Pro Long Range and 358kW Pro Performance versions, which are Category B COE models.

Xpeng is far from alone. Every notable EV brand, from BYD to Tesla, has rolled out “Cat A specials” clearly pitched at upscale buyers, but sweetened with the lower premiums of a COE category. The architects of the COE system probably never imagined that large and posh cars would become so common and successful in the COE category intended for mass-market buyers.

Like other EVs, there are precious few clues to tell that the G6 Air is any less well-endowed than the G6 Pro other than the 18-inch alloy wheels, which look a bit lost under the sport utility vehicle’s generous wheel arches. The Pro version gets 20-inch wheels in a more attractive two-tone finish.

The 18-inch wheels are unique to the Xpeng G6 Air, being two inches smaller than the ones in the Pro version. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

It is torque and not power that makes the difference in the real world, as seasoned drivers will attest. So, while the G6 Air is less powerful than a non-EV Category B model like the Nissan Qashqai (156hp or 116kW), its 440Nm of torque puts it on a totally different planet in terms of drivability.

To put that in perspective, this base version of the G6 has more twisting force than the 4-litre V8 engine that powered the BMW M3 two decades ago. It is also more than the 350Nm of torque in its key rival, the Tesla Model Y.

The car’s 0-100kmh timing of 9.6 seconds may not seem particularly quick, but the G6 Air will feel punchier than any V8 internal combustion engine car in the city.

Just like the motor sports-inspired German sports car, the G6 is a rear-wheel-drive machine. Stomping hard on the accelerator translates into a response that is swift rather than brutal. While electric motors are famed for instantaneous torque, the G6 has obviously been calibrated to deliver it in a more progressive manner, rather than dumping it all at the first stab of the pedal.

The car’s acceleration slows significantly near highway speeds, a common trait among EVs tuned to stay within Category A COE’s 110kW limit.

Xpeng is betting big on driverless technology.

In early March, the company’s chairman and chief executive predicted that the company is within one to three years from offering full autonomous driving capabilities, assuming that legislators allow it by then. The bulk of the hardware to enable self-driving is already built into existing cars, so they are probably just an over-the-air software update away from being autonomous.

The G6 Air is the exception because of hardware limitations – it has fewer cameras (five instead of 12) and one fewer radar than the Pro, which has five. This limits the Air’s ability to become fully autonomous in the future. This will probably be an issue if your idea of motoring utopia involves reading a book or crocheting instead of driving.

In its current state, the driving assistance systems on the G6 Air work with remarkable polish.

Take the lane-keeping and lane-centring features as examples. The G6 reacts smartly to situations like road works, edging slightly away from the cones to maintain a safe enough distance. The adaptive cruise control can probably be a bit more assertive in closing gaps, but the car generally behaves more like a calm and experienced driver than a nervous learner.

The automatic parking feature is impressive, in the way the car smoothly and briskly parks itself once a suitable space has been identified. However, the Air seems less sharp at spotting the possible spaces compared with the G6 Pro Performance tested six months ago under similar conditions.

To drive, the G6 Air feels more competent than engaging, prioritising comfort. In contrast, the Tesla Model Y seems a bit more dynamic when the driver wants to have some fun behind the wheel.

The materials used in the cabin feel robust and the infotainment screen is very responsive. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The adjustable rear bench is wide enough for three adults. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Boot capacity can be expanded by folding the rear bench. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The Air features the same improved interior as the other G6 models that Xpeng introduced in the 2025 facelift, including sturdier materials and physical controls for the air-conditioning vents, instead of relying on touchscreen controls.

The seat upholstery uses vegan leather instead of the high-end premium leather used in the Pro. But with seat ventilation and massage functions, the front chairs are still very comfortable.

The rear-view mirror does without the Pro’s digital function to stream the video feed from the rear bumper, which is not a big deal, unless there are three burly passengers seated behind, blocking the driver’s view. The boot is usefully square, with a subwoofer taking up a bit of width. Capacity can be easily expanded by folding the rear bench.

The computer chip powering the Air’s infotainment is said to be different from the Pro’s, but there is no discernible difference to the user.

Other than the lower power output, the Air has a smaller battery than that of the Pro versions, at 68.5kWh instead of 80.8kWh. But the underpinning electric architecture is still an 800V one, so charging speed is still lightning quick, at 382kW, albeit a shade behind the Pro’s 451kW. This is more than sufficient to take full advantage of the majority of publicly available chargers in Singapore today.

More relevant is the car’s operating range between plugging in. Going by the three-day test drive, a fully charged Air is good for 477km. This is comparable with the Tesla Model Y and more than enough for over a week of driving before getting the smartphone-equivalent of a “Low Battery” warning on the digital display.

Retaining all the feel-good features befitting a premium billing, the G6 Air is really a Category B powerhouse in a Category A suit. Based on the latest COE tender, the Category A certificate price is $5,782 below Category B’s, contributing to the $22,000 saving in the price of the G6 Air over the Pro.

For the savvy buyer, the Air is an undeniable bargain, and short of a revamp to the COE system, there is little chance of modest mass-market cars retaining their share of Singapore’s roads. Long live the Cat A premium EV.

Xpeng G6 Air

Price: $194,999 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent synchronous with 68.5kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery

Transmission: Single-speed rear-wheel drive

Power: 110kW

Torque: 440Nm

0-100kmh: 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 187kmh

Power consumption: 16.9kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 382kW DC

Range: 470km

Agent: XPremium BEV

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Tesla Model Y RWD 110 ($105,519 without COE, $213,739 with March 4 COE)

Introduced during the 2025 facelift, the Tesla Model Y in Category A form is undoubtedly appealing to those drawn to cool consumer tech. Changes to the finishing and dynamics make the mid-sized EV more complete than ever, although its screen-centric operating logic can be polarising.

BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic ($266,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

A key engine which powered BYD to the top of the sales chart in 2025, the Sealion 7 in Category A form ticked all the boxes for savvy buyers. Pricing is more competitive than it seems because of the various sales packages, while the car strikes a good balance between ease of use, ample luxury features and a refined drive.