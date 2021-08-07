X-traordinary electric car from BMW

The iX3 marks two firsts for BMW. It is the first China-made BMW to be sold here and also the first electric sport utility vehicle from the Bavarian manufacturer.

But in the fast and fickle car market, being first is rarely enough to ensure success. So, does this mid-size electric car, which is based largely on its fuel-driven X3 sibling, have what it takes to secure its place in the sun?

The short answer is yes. Even though it appears to be a quick X3 conversion made in a lower-cost country, the iX3 is impressive on several counts.

Off the bat, the car is well-built. Forget about your earlier perceptions of China-made products. Quality has improved, more in some companies than others. In the case of the iX3, it is made with BMW's long-time partner Brilliance group, in a plant in Shenyang, a city with among the highest scientific outputs in the world.

The test-car betrays not a hint of cabin rattle, which is more than what can be said for its German-made sibling, the 530e, which was reviewed here last week. On the whole, the iX3 is of the same quality as the American-made X3 - down to its impossibly sticky centre console roller cover.

The iX3 may not drive very differently from other electric cars, but it distinguishes itself by having clever features. For instance, the car will go into brake power regeneration mode when it approaches another vehicle in front. It works sort of like adaptive cruise control. Audi has something similar, but does not apply it as vigorously as BMW in the iX3.

The electric BMW even recognises red traffic lights, slowing down - but not coming to a complete stop - to recuperate as much power as possible.

This adaptive recuperation system, which uses a camera and an ultrasound sensor, will switch the car to coasting mode in an open road. The iX3 coasts extremely well too.

No other electric car has this combination of features, which arguably is better than having steering paddles which allow you to vary brake recuperative power because many drivers will not have the bandwidth to operate these paddles. Many do not even have enough bandwidth to operate turn signals.

This feature clearly enhances the iX3's efficiency. The test-car averages 16.3kWh/100km - noticeably better than the manufacturer's declared 19.4kWh/100km (a rarity), and significantly better than any other electric car of its size and performance.

The single-motor iX3 may not be as blindingly quick as the similarly sized twin-motor Mercedes-Benz EQC400, but is more than adequate for driving in Singapore. It has a stated 0 to 100kmh timing of 6.8 seconds, which is reasonably quick. But at the wheel, it often feels a little quicker than that.

BMW iX3 PRICE: $251,888 with COE MOTOR: Single rear-mounted with 74kWh lithium-ion battery TRANSMISSION: Single-speed POWER: 210kW TORQUE: 400Nm 0-100KMH: 6.8 seconds TOP SPEED: 180kmh (electronically limited) POWER CONSUMPTION: 19.4kWh/100km AGENT: Performance Motors

Even in Eco mode, the car has enough oomph to keep up with traffic easily. The air-conditioning is pared down in this mode, but you can dial down the temperature to 19 deg C and it will be fine.

The test-car is driven in Eco mode about 75 per cent of the time, with the rest of the time in either Comfort (Normal) or Sport mode.

In Sport mode, the car is quite entertaining. Aside from the extra performance, which is always fun, it makes a sporty sound in this mode. It is synthesised - like in all electric cars - but has notes of a combustion engine mixed into the soundtrack.

What you hear then is not the sci-fi sonic resonance of the Porsche Taycan, but a rendition unique to BMW. Both are stirring, but the BMW's noise has a closer semblance to what petrol cars make.

And for those who are drawn to electric cars because of environmental reasons, it must be comforting to know that the iX3's construction does not involve the use of rare earths. The car also uses far less cobalt than the BMW i3, which appeared as one of the earliest modern electric cars eight years ago.

Its battery density, which determines how much electricity can be stored per kilogram, is 20 per cent higher than the i3's battery.

Most consumers, however, are motivated primarily by price. On this front, the iX3 is about $50,000 less expensive than the EQC400. Sure, it will trail the EQC in a drag race, but it beats the Merc in almost every other contest.

But neither the BMW nor the Merc will fare well when compared with Tesla in a bang-for-buck comparison.

• Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring