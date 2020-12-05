Which is The Straits Times Car of the Year?

SINGAPORE -A battle-scarred year is drawing to a close and, pandemic or not, it is time to honour the best cars of 2020.

Because of business suspension during the two-month circuit breaker, there are fewer contenders for The Straits Times Car of the Year 2020.

Just over 30 new models were launched here, compared with the usual 50 or so. Hence, the shortlist has eight instead of the usual 10 cars.

As a sign of the times, three of them are electric models. The rest are crossovers and sport utility vehicles.

There are three newcomer brands - Land Rover, Mini and Nissan - none of which made it to the shortlist before.

The panel of judges, comprising motoring writers who have contributed to ST Motoring for up to three decades, remains largely unchanged.

They sifted through the new models that were launched in the 12-month period starting from mid-November last year.

Only cars brought in by authorised agents were considered.

To remain relevant to as many readers as possible, cars priced above $750,000 were not considered.

The costliest nominee is the Porsche Taycan 4S, which is going for about half a million dollars. The least-expensive is the Hyundai Avante, which starts at about $90,000.

The judges are still going through the cars in the line-up and comparing each with its peers to decide how they score on various traits. The winner will be unveiled on Dec 19.

Here are this year's contenders.

Audi E-tron



PHOTO: ST FILE



Slightly larger than an Audi Q5, the E-tron is the Ingolstadt manufacturer's first modern electric car.

And it has proven to be a rather competent maiden attempt. The car offers a high degree of driveability and efficiency, witha healthy dose of new tech, which the marque is known for.

Hyundai Avante



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Visually stunning, plenty of premium features, a well-built and well-sorted chassis - that about sums up the new Avante. And as always, it offers a lot of bang for the buck. There is very little not to like about the family sedan.

Mazda CX-30



PHOTO: ST FILE



The CX-30 is the latest example of Mazda's excellent build quality. The compact crossover is slightly larger than the CX-3, but significantly roomier. Remove its badge and you might think it was a cousin to the Lexus UX.

Porsche Taycan



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The electric Taycan packs insane power, which if unleashed with conviction, slams occupants deep into their seats. Even the 4S variant (significantly milder than the Turbo) is a force to be reckoned with. It feels a lot quicker than its 4-second century sprint suggests and is more emotive than any other electric car on the market. It is also a cushy cruiser, coming across like a proper limousine when not frenzied.

Nissan Kicks



PHOTO: ST FILE



This funky crossover is driven by an electric motor. However, its battery is not recharged by a wall socket, but by a small petrol engine, which acts exclusively as a generator. This unique proposition helps make the Kicks stand out from the crowd.

Mini E



PHOTO: ST FILE



If zippiness is a trademark of the Mini, this electric version takes it to another level. Nothing in its combustion-engined line-up quite matches the instant access to torque, which the E provides.

Land Rover Defender



PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING



Just as the current Mini bears little resemblance to the original, the new Land Rover Defender does not look anything like its go-anywhere workhorse predecessor.

The new car is significantly bigger, a lot more luxe and has a lot more bells and whistles. It is, in essence, a tall limousine you can take off-road.

BMW 118i



PHOTO: ST FILE



A nice low-slung hatchback is rare these days. Even rarer is one which drives as well as the BMW 118i. Its 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine is more than adequate to send the compact number shimmying through traffic with abandon. On many fronts, it handles better than an equivalent Mini.

Vote for your favourite car

The Straits Times is inviting readers to pick a car from the list here which they think should be crowned ST Car of the Year 2020. The online poll closes at noon on Dec 12 and the results will be published on Dec 19.