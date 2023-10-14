Sleek, stylish and sustainable: Luxury carmaker showcases all-electric green rides

Building on its reputation for making one of the safest passenger cars in the market, Volvo is taking its passion one step further with its push for a more sustainable future.
The Swedish carmaker has pledged an all-electric vehicle line-up by 2030 and is making steps towards that direction with its first two fully electric offerings in the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge.
Both the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge represent Volvo’s commitment to be climate neutral by 2040 with details evident from how raw materials used in its batteries are sourced to its manufacturing processes. To owners, this means assurance; that both cars are more than just zero-emissions drives, they have been designed and built with the environment and communities they impact in mind.
Sleek exteriors, innovative interiors
As siblings in Volvo’s all-electric line-up, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge share similar visual features such as a frameless grill plate and physical dimensions. Yet, they each possess unique characters that appeal to distinct audiences.
In the XC40 Recharge, the car builds on the award-winning compact sport utility vehicle format of its petrol-driven cousins to appeal to individuals with active lifestyles or families who favour familiarity in a more structured form. The C40 Recharge exudes a more dynamic personality with a sloping roofline that enhances aerodynamics and appeals to drivers with an eye for design.
On the inside, both cars epitomise sustainable luxury. The interiors are made with leather-free upholstery and backlit topography decor panels, fitted with top-of-the-line in-class navigation systems and Google Assistant, plus a slew of safety features. These include adaptive cruise control to maintain a constant speed, lane departure warning that alerts drivers they are about to cross a lane line, and blind spot monitoring.
The XC40 Recharge also stands out thanks to its new exterior colour options such as Fjord Blue and Bright Dusk as well as 19-inch 5-double spoke Black Diamond cut rims shod with Recharge types for A-class energy efficiency.
On the performance end of the spectrum, the XC40 Recharge moves effortlessly with a single motor sending some 231hp to the front wheels with 330Nm of torque taking it from zero to 100km/h in just 7.4 seconds. With a battery capacity of 69kWh, the car can manage up to 425km on a full charge, and can recharge its batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes with a fast-charger.
Designed entirely as Volvo’s first electric-only model, the C40 Recharge is as striking to behold as it is electrifying behind the wheel. In particular, the car’s rear quarters feature a standout design that complements the sleeker roof line, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with pixel LED technology.
As a crossover, the C40 Recharge maintains a commanding seating position for easy control. Shades of Crystal White, Fusion Red, and 20-inch 5-spoke Black Diamond cut rims, add to the sporty appearance.
The C40 Recharge also offers uncompromising performance. A pair of electric motors powering the front and rear axles respectively combine for a system output of 408hp and 660Nm of torque, and the ability to blitz from zero to 100km/h in just 4.7s.
A battery capacity of 78kWh battery, helped by the car’s more aerodynamic form, returns a range of up to 450km from a full charge. As for downtime, charging the battery from 10 to 80 per cent will only take 28 minutes with a fast charger. With over-the-air software updates that will enhance the software performance in the car, expect these performance figures to improve over time.
For more information, visit Volvo’s website or its showroom at 249 Alexandra Road.
*Specifications may vary from images shown.