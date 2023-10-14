Sleek, stylish and sustainable: Luxury carmaker showcases all-electric green rides

As siblings in Volvo’s all-electric line-up, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge share similar visual features such as a frameless grill plate and physical dimensions. Yet, they each possess unique characters that appeal to distinct audiences.

In the XC40 Recharge, the car builds on the award-winning compact sport utility vehicle format of its petrol-driven cousins to appeal to individuals with active lifestyles or families who favour familiarity in a more structured form. The C40 Recharge exudes a more dynamic personality with a sloping roofline that enhances aerodynamics and appeals to drivers with an eye for design.

On the inside, both cars epitomise sustainable luxury. The interiors are made with leather-free upholstery and backlit topography decor panels, fitted with top-of-the-line in-class navigation systems and Google Assistant, plus a slew of safety features. These include adaptive cruise control to maintain a constant speed, lane departure warning that alerts drivers they are about to cross a lane line, and blind spot monitoring.

The XC40 Recharge also stands out thanks to its new exterior colour options such as Fjord Blue and Bright Dusk as well as 19-inch 5-double spoke Black Diamond cut rims shod with Recharge types for A-class energy efficiency.

On the performance end of the spectrum, the XC40 Recharge moves effortlessly with a single motor sending some 231hp to the front wheels with 330Nm of torque taking it from zero to 100km/h in just 7.4 seconds. With a battery capacity of 69kWh, the car can manage up to 425km on a full charge, and can recharge its batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes with a fast-charger.