Updated Rolls-Royce Ghost puts the party at the front

SINGAPORE – You know that the labour crunch has hit hard when even Rolls-Royce designs the new Ghost for owners to drive themselves rather than summoning “Jeeves”.

The Ghost has always been the Rolls-Royce for daily use. It is the one to get to the office in and not just for gala dinners, unlike the Phantom. This update, announced in 2025, moves the needle from the Ghost being merely an “appropriate” car for the task to being enjoyable to drive.