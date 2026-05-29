Two-in-one: The Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ as the flagship CLA and gateway to the brand’s electric range

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Besides the sportier AMG-style bodykit, the electric CLA is identical to the petrol-hybrid versions.

SINGAPORE – The latest Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ has a dual identity. It is the most powerful version of the CLA available in Singapore and also the German carmaker’s most affordable electric car here. And this can work either for or against it.

Like the petrol-hybrid CLA200 launched at the Singapore Motorshow in January and reviewed by The Straits Times in March, the fully electric CLA250+ is Mercedes’ “Baby Benz” – the gateway into ownership of the three-pointed star.

This is the first electric CLA and it looks identical to the petrol-hybrid version, down to the naming convention. The move signals Mercedes’ shift away from its earlier strategy of separating electric models under the EQ sub-brand.

Until an AMG version arrives – and it inevitably will – the CLA250+ is the quickest CLA on sale in Singapore.

Compared with the CLA200’s 163hp hybrid drivetrain, the CLA250+ produces 200kW (272hp) and 335Nm of torque from a rear-mounted electric motor, slashing the century sprint time from eight seconds to 6.7 seconds.

On the move, power delivery to the rear axle is smooth and immediate. The CLA250+ glides along with the near-silent refinement expected of an electric vehicle (EV). Even at expressway speeds, wind and tyre noises are impressively subdued for a compact sedan.

The CLA250+ produces 200kW (272hp) and 335Nm of torque from a rear-mounted electric motor. ST PHOTO: KELVIN LIM

Mercedes-Benz has engineered the CLA250+ more thoroughly than one might expect from an entry-level EV.

Unlike most rivals that rely on a single-speed transmission, the CLA250+ uses a two-speed gearbox similar in principle to the set-up in the Porsche Taycan. The system is designed to balance brisk acceleration with high-speed efficiency.

Most drivers will never notice the gearbox operating in the background. Although under gentle acceleration as the speed climbs, I detect a perceptible dip in real-time energy consumption as the transmission shifts into its taller ratio.

The steering remains light, but accurate enough to place the car confidently through bends. Rear-wheel drive also gives the CLA250+ a more balanced feel and greater agility than expected from a car weighing more than two tonnes.

I collect the test car with its battery charged to 97 per cent, showing a projected range of 524km against a claimed maximum of 737km. Over a three-day test drive, energy consumption averages about 16kWh/100km – close to the claimed 15.4kWh/100km.

On short city trips of less than 10km, consumption climbs to as high as 17kWh/100km. Impressively, however, expressway runs see consumption drop to as low as 11.5kWh/100km.

In theory, that makes a real-world range of more than 700km achievable on predominantly expressway journeys, helped by Mercedes-Benz’s claimed drag coefficient of 0.21, lower than that of the Tesla Model 3.

Even so, achieving the claimed 808km range will still require ideal conditions and considerable restraint.

On DC fast charging, Mercedes-Benz claims a 10-minute charge can add 325km of range, while charging from 10 to 80 per cent on a 320kW DC charger takes just 22 minutes – assuming that you can find such a charger in Singapore.

On a 50kW DC charger, which is the typical type of charger in the public EV charging network, filling up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent will take closer to 2½ hours.

Based on current pricing, the fully electric CLA250+ commands a $12,000 premium over the petrol-hybrid CLA200 ($319,888 versus $307,888).

Buyers of both cars get the same sleek four-door “ coupe ” styling, panoramic glass roof, latest MB.OS operating system, 14-inch front passenger display and membership into the vaunted three-pointed-star owners’ club.

The CLA250+ has the latest MB.OS operating system, a 14-inch front passenger display and a panoramic glass roof. ST PHOTO: KELVIN LIM

The additional outlay buys sharper performance, snugger front sports seats, more aggressive AMG-style front and rear aprons, and extra storage space in the front trunk, which is large enough to fit a cabin bag.

The car has an extra storage space in the front trunk, which is large enough to fit a cabin bag. ST PHOTO: KELVIN LIM

Beyond the higher purchase price, CLA250+ owners must also contend with a significantly steeper annual road tax bill of $2,090, versus the CLA200’s $684.

While the CLA250+ is broadly impressive, there are still a few niggles.

In both variants, practicality takes a back seat to style. Rear headroom and legroom remain tight beneath the sweeping roofline, while the narrow rear-door opening requires passengers to duck awkwardly when climbing in. This limits its appeal as a family car.

The rear headroom and legroom of the CLA 250+ remain tight beneath the sweeping roofline. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

At night, the afterburner-like glow from the dashboard air-conditioning vents creates distracting reflections in front door windows in the line of sight of the side mirrors, reducing visibility. I eventually switch off the vent illumination, after fumbling through a complex touchscreen menu of taps and finger swipes.

Finally, while the car offers four drive modes – Comfort, Sport, Eco and Individual – the suspension damping is fixed and tuned more for comfort than sportiness. The result is a slight disconnect between the car’s aggressive styling and its more relaxed driving character.

These niggles, however, are minor compared with what some may see as the car’s broader identity issue.

The CLA250+ may be the flagship version of the CLA, but the fact that it is electric may matter less to buyers who simply want a CLA. Some may baulk at paying the EV premium and settle for the already capable CLA200 instead, while others may prefer to wait for the inevitable AMG flagship.

At the same time, the CLA250+ is also Mercedes-Benz’s entry-level EV in Singapore.

There is currently a sizeable gap in Mercedes-Benz’s local electric-car line-up. The CLA250+ sits at the bottom rung, while the next fully electric model is the $419,888 EQE, followed by the EQE SUV and EQS.

Mercedes-Benz’s website lists the electric C-Class saloon, GLB, GLC and CLA Shooting Brake as “coming soon”, but until they arrive, there is no EV bridging the gap between the CLA and EQE.

As a result, buyers specifically seeking a mid-sized family EV may overlook the compact CLA250+ entirely.

The situation could become even more complicated with the expected arrival of a detuned Singapore-specific version of the CLA EV engineered to qualify for the 110kW Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) threshold. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but the current Category A version of the petrol-hybrid CLA180 carries a sticker price of $283,888.

Whether the CLA250+’s dual role as Mercedes-Benz’s flagship CLA and entry-level EV proves to be a strength or a weakness will ultimately depend on sales.

In that respect, only time will tell.

Mercedes-Benz CLA250+

Price: $ 319,888 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 85.5kWh battery

Transmission: Two-speed, rear-wheel drive

Power: 200kW

Torque: 335Nm

0-100kmh: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 210kmh

Power consumption: 15.4kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 320kW DC

Range: 808km

Agent: Cycle & Carriage

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

BMW 216 Gran Coupe ($263,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

BMW’s compact four-door coupe uses a non-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine tuned to qualify for Category A COE, making it significantly cheaper than the hybrid and electric CLA variants. Launched in Singapore in 2025, it stands out as a junior luxury car with premium features such as BMW’s curved display panel integrating the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

BMW i4 Gran Coupe eDrive35 ($366,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

Offering more space and a stronger performance than the CLA250+, the BMW i4 Gran Coupe remains one of the more distinctive mid-sized luxury EVs on sale today. First introduced here in 2022 and lightly refreshed in 2024, it feels somewhat dated in the fast-moving EV market. Still, its sharp coupe-like styling and the absence of a direct Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV rival continue to work in its favour. The i4 is expected to be replaced eventually by the upcoming BMW i3 sedan based on the brand’s Neue Klasse architecture.

BYD Seal Premium ($289,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

With one in four new cars registered in Singapore between January and April wearing a BYD badge, there is effectively a BYD rival for almost every mainstream model on sale today. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Seal four-door coupe accelerates from 0-100kmh in 5.9 seconds, while offering more cabin space than the Mercedes-Benz. Equipment levels are broadly comparable and, after discounts, the BYD’s price can dip below $220,000. The sizeable price gap reflects not just the intrinsic value of the German badge, but also the status projection that comes with it.