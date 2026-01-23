Toyota Vios grows up with frugal hybrid tech

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Toyota Vios is so frequently used by driving centres in Singapore that it is like a learner’s first taste of independence: a rite of passage as symbolic as a first kiss.

In both cases, novices face awkwardness and nervous stalling before finding their confidence. A good partner like the Toyota Vios makes mastering techniques much easier for a new driver.

Given the significance and ubiquity of the Vios, it may come as a surprise that the model has not been sold in Singapore since early 2023.

Now, the car is back as a fourth-generation model and, for the first time, comes with a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

The new Vios Hybrid sheds the soft curves of past generations for sharp and chiselled lines. The car looks like a miniaturised and stubbier Toyota Camry.

The Vios now has more big-car features. Instead of having to yank a mechanical handbrake when stopping on a slope – an important part of the driving test, by the way – there is now an electric one.

This also means the car can be made to hold the brakes automatically at traffic junctions.

Other modern features appearing on the Vios for the first time include the digital instrument display and adjustable ambient lighting.

The car also has an extensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, from lane departure warning to blind spot detection.

The Toyota Vios Hybrid features goodies like a digital driver instrument display and an electric handbrake – which are firsts for the model. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

A retractable cupholder below the air-conditioning vent helps to keep drinks cool. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Rear accommodation is acceptable for such a car. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The boot is usefully big and square, but the rear seats cannot be folded to accommodate bulkier items. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The cabin has useful features such as a wireless charger, four USB ports and more receptacles for cups and water bottles than there are seats for occupants.

The retractable holder under the air-conditioning vent on the driver’s side is particularly useful, as the bottle placed in there gets chilled by the cool air.

There is a touchscreen standing proudly on the dashboard that comes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The resolution of the 360-degree camera view on the screen is acceptable, even if not quite at the level of that of many Chinese cars, which are comparably priced.

Keeping with tradition, the Vios Hybrid has a full-sized spare tyre under the boot floor, which is reassuring for those planning to go on long drives across the border.

Curiously, the rear bench does not fold down, unlike in the higher “G” grade version of the old model. This limits flexibility a little. Still, its 460-litre capacity is 70 litres larger than the previous Vios.

Tech and features upgrades aside, the Vios stays true to its roots, as the driving experience is decidedly functional rather than premium.

Its elements, such as the grab handles and the way the gear lever feels when pulled out of Park, all work perfectly – as you would expect of a Toyota. But they also feel a bit light, without the sense of solidness associated with the brand.

Otherwise, it is easy to see why the Vios appeals to driving centres. Big-car features or not, it drives like the compact saloon that it is.

With a turning radius of 4.8m – tighter than the 5.1m of the old Vios – the car needs barely more than 1½ lanes to do a U-turn. The sitting position is quite upright and high, giving rookie drivers good all-round vision.

However, the ceiling seems a bit low, so taller drivers may end up reclining more. It is a good thing then that the steering is adjustable for reach, which is another feature not found on the old Vios.

The ride is quite cushy, so there is a slight chance that the instructor on the passenger seat may not feel it when the car drives over a cone.

On the expressway, the car rides confidently and the cabin is generally quiet, apart from the characteristic drone of the engine that comes with the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

While the old Vios also used a CVT, it allowed the driver to shuffle through seven preset ratios to simulate gear changes.

On the Vios Hybrid, the choice is between Drive and “B”, which mimics “engine braking”, useful when the car is descending a long slope.

The car averages 4.7 litres/100km during the test drive, which is good, if nowhere as impressive as the claimed 3.7 litres/100km figure.

Based on the drive, the Vios Hybrid should easily cover 650km on a full tank of fuel.

Besides benefiting fuel economy – the claimed efficiency figure is 36.2 per cent lower than that of the old Vios – the hybrid technology also helps the Vios to avoid being penalised under the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES).

For context, the non-hybrid 1.6-litre Corolla Altis is subject to a $7,500 penalty under this scheme.

After VES, the Vios is priced $5,000 lower than the basic version of the familiar Corolla Altis, which does not have the advanced driving assistance systems.

The gap increases to $13,000 for the Altis with the safety features.

The latest Vios has certainly matured from a nervous learner’s icon into a more feature-packed junior family saloon.

But sometimes, one’s first romance does not last.

While the Vios Hybrid is a massive leap forward, the Corolla Altis, costing not too much more, remains the compelling “happily ever after” choice for those who can stretch their budget.

Toyota Vios Hybrid

Price: $193,888 with COE, before applicable discounts

Engine: 1,496cc 16-valve inline-4 paired with 59kW motor

Transmission: Continuously variable

Power: 90hp at 5,500rpm (110hp combined)

Torque: 121Nm at 4,800rpm

0-100kmh: 12 seconds (estimated)

Top speed: 155kmh

Fuel consumption: 3.7 litres/100km

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Nissan Note e-Power ($208,300 with COE, before applicable discounts)

The compact hatchback is another firm favourite among learners, albeit those taking lessons from private instructors. Like the Vios, this is an easy car to use and great for rookie drivers.

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 ($198,888 with COE, before appllcable discounts)

The Corolla Altis is one size bigger than the Vios and, without advanced driving assistance systems, the base version is a compelling choice with an attractive price tag. Not having hybrid technology means that the Altis is not as frugal as the Vios, which will be a consideration for those who drive a lot.

Aion V Premium ($253,988 with COE, before applicable discounts)

Like the Altis, the V is bigger than the Vios. Pricing for this electric crossover is more competitive than what the price list suggests. After discounts, and subject to conditions, the V can be had for well under $200,000. It may not look like it, but the V has a Toyota connection. The underpinnings are also used for the bZ3X, an electric car that Toyota has started selling in some places.