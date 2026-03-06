Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times first reviewed the electric Toyota bZ4X in 2022, not long after its global launch. But the car did not make it to the showroom floor.

Instead, Toyota issued a recall to fix a flaw which might cause the bZ4X’s wheels to fall off. Subaru issued a similar recall for its Solterra, which shares the bZ4X’s platform.

The flaw has been fixed and the bZ4X is back – with a facelift – ready to claw back some sales from the Chinese. That may seem like a lost cause given the long lead that brands like BYD and MG have had, but this is no run-of-the-mill electric car.

The mid-sized bZ4X crossover remains one of the most endearing electric cars I have driven. Its main proposition lies in the way it moves, which sets it apart from the often lumbering and lurching electric vehicles (EVs) here.

The Toyota is elegantly sprung, making it well equipped to deal with uneven surfaces as deftly as lighter and suitably tuned cars.

While some electric cars are fitted with air suspension which sometimes over compensates with an overly soft ride, the bZ4X’s conventional steel set-up offers a rare blend of comfort and handling.

Matched with equally well-calibrated brakes and a power-recuperation force which mimics smooth deceleration, the car simply defies its relatively hefty 1,935kg kerb weight. Imagine a sumo wrestler who is as limber as a ballerina.

The bZ4X is 4,690mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,650mm tall with a 2,850mm wheelbase, making it about the size of a Toyota RAV4.

The bZ4X is exactly the same size as the Solterra but 115kg lighter, because it is a single-motor front-wheel drive, while the Subaru is a dual-motor all-wheel drive.

It is not as blisteringly quick as the Solterra, but still impresses with an acceleration that should satisfy most drivers. Even in Eco mode, the bZ4X has no trouble closing traffic gaps and overtaking.

The bZ4X has a blend of physical switches and soft keys to make the car more user-friendly than many others. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Compared with the pre-facelift car tested in 2022, the new bZ4X has a slightly larger battery and more power and torque. It is 10kg heavier, but shaves off 0.1 of a second to clock a 7.4-second century sprint. Its top speed, however, remains unchanged at 160kmh, which is also identical to the Solterra’s.

More impressively, the latest bZ4X is more efficient, with the test car averaging 15.4kWh/100km. This is noticeably better than Toyota’s declared figure as well as that of the Solterra and the previous bZ4X tested.

Based on the remaining charge after a 182km drive done in a mix of Eco and Normal modes, the bZ4X is good for a range of 455km – not far from its declared figure of 478km.

The pre-facelift car’s tested range was some 50km less, despite being fitted with a solar roof that promised up to 1,650km of free range a year.

The current car has a panoramic glass roof with a shade which opens and closes via switches above the rear mirror.

The car has physical switches for other often-used functions and conventional door handles and levers. This makes it friendlier to use than most other EVs, which tend to put most controls on a touchscreen.

The second row is adequately roomy despite a floor which is not completely flat. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The car is as spacious as the Solterra, with decent room in the second row and an expansive boot which can accommodate a bi-fold bicycle with the handlebar intact.

Like in the Subaru, you will find two wireless phone-charging cradles; wireless Apple CarPlay and cabled Android Auto; ventilated front seats with courtesy access for the driver; a smooth, responsive adaptive cruise control; and steering-mounted paddles to modulate power-recuperating braking.

The Toyota, however, has a more modest hi-fi system, no head-up display and a conventional round steering wheel instead of the Subaru’s oval one. It is fitted with heating for front and rear seats, which is clearly unnecessary in Singapore.

It is thus quite clear that the bZ4X will pose a challenge to the sea of Chinese brands here. Not only is the car more graceful, more drivable and more user-friendly than most, but it is also priced competitively.

Despite being a compact car, the bZ4X has plenty of usable cargo space. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

It compares favourably with its Subaru twin, which speaks to those who want more features and performance (at some expense to comfort and efficiency), and are willing to fork out more in acquisition and running costs. There are also some slight aesthetic differences between the two cars.

The only things about the bZ4X which I am not thrilled with are its absence of a frunk, rear windscreen wiper and glovebox.

Instead of a frunk, electric power components lie beneath a bonnet which is held in place the old-fashioned way. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The Toyota comes with a 10-year/200,000km battery warranty, 10-year/200,000km servicing and 10-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. The Subaru has an eight-year/160,000km warranty for its battery. Both battery warranties are at 70 per cent state of health.

Toyota bZ4X

Price: $226,888 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 73.1kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed front-wheel drive

Power: 167kW

Torque: 268Nm

0-100kmh: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 160kmh

Power consumption: 16.3kWh/100km

Range: 478km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 150kW DC

Agent: Borneo Motors

Rating: ★★★★☆

Comparable considerations

BYD Sealion 7 Premium ($281,388 with COE)

The rear-wheel-drive Sealion 7 is bigger but not roomier than the bZ4X. It is slightly punchier, but not as efficient. But because it has a larger battery, its range is longer than the Toyota’s. The BYD, however, is nowhere as cushy as the Toyota on the go. It attracts a higher road tax and incurs more in charging expenses. It falls short of the Toyota’s level of fit and finish, and its AC charging is far slower. It has wireless Android Auto and a frunk.

Kia EV5 Earth ($244,999 with COE)

The front-wheel-drive EV5 is similar in size to the bZ4X and is well matched in terms of space and comfort. It pales in comparison on the performance and efficiency fronts. But with a larger battery, its range is similar to the Toyota’s. Its charging speeds are slower, and its styling is arguably chunkier. Unlike the bZ4X, it has a frunk.

Subaru Solterra ($223,600 with COE)

The Solterra is more exhilarating at the wheel and has a better hi-fi system. But it costs more to buy and run. For instance, its annual road tax is $3,430, which is nearly double the bZ4X’s. The all-wheel-drive Subaru should fare better in slippery conditions, but otherwise, its handling superiority is not evident. It is not as efficient and thus has a slightly shorter range. Its charging speeds are identical to the Toyota’s.