I have just switched to an electric car, after years of driving petrol models. Besides the instant torque and quietness, I notice that the power consumption I have been getting is either better than or right on the dot of what the manufacturer declared. For my previous petrol cars, I was never able to come close to matching the declared fuel consumption. Why is this so?

There are various reasons for this, but the methodology for testing a car’s fuel or power consumption is a significant one.