Torque Shop: What is an ‘auto oil cooler’?

If you want to keep your car beyond 10 years, you might want to replace the radiator. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

Shreejit Changaroth

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I am thinking of extending my car’s certificate of entitlement (COE) and have been advised by friends to get the vehicle’s “auto oil cooler” replaced. They said if this cooler leaks, the engine will need major repairs. What is this component, why is it so important and why does it need replacing?

The “auto oil cooler” is not commonly discussed, but it is essential for any automatic transmission car. This cooler is incorporated into the vehicle’s radiator, and a replacement involves changing the entire radiator.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top