Torque Shop: What is an ‘auto oil cooler’?

I am thinking of extending my car’s certificate of entitlement (COE) and have been advised by friends to get the vehicle’s “auto oil cooler” replaced. They said if this cooler leaks, the engine will need major repairs. What is this component, why is it so important and why does it need replacing?

The “auto oil cooler” is not commonly discussed, but it is essential for any automatic transmission car. This cooler is incorporated into the vehicle’s radiator, and a replacement involves changing the entire radiator.